After an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Swift's feud with West took center stage aired, Kardashian shared a series of videos on her Snapchat account of a phone call between West and Swift discussing the rapper's lyrics about the singer. "It's like a compliment," Swift is heard saying in the video after West reads the lyrics, "For all my Southside n-- that know me best / I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex," to her. "I never would've expected you to like tell me about a line in your song," Swift responded on the call. "I mean, I don't think anybody would listen to that and be like, 'Oh, that's a real diss.' You gotta tell the story that way that it happened to you and the way you experienced it."

West never ran the lyrics "I made that bitch famous" by the star, however, and Swift responded to the videos with a post on Instagram.

"Where is the video of Kanye telling me he was going to call me 'that bitch' in his song? It doesn't exist because it never happened. You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that bitch' in front of the entire world," she wrote in a note.