Kim Kardashian Prays for Photographer Injured in Serious Car Crash: 'Angels Are Surrounding You'

Marcus Hyde/Instagram
placeholder
Jodi Guglielmi
October 30, 2018 11:25 AM

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s personal photographer was reportedly involved in a serious car accident Monday morning.

Marcus Hyde lost control of his vehicle while driving in Malibu and went over an embankment, according to TMZ. A witness said he went nearly 200 feet down from the road.

TMZ reports that Hyde suffered seizures after the crash and was airlifted from the scene and transported to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center following the accident.

Kim tweeted a photo of Hyde on Tuesday asking for prayers for her friend.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back.

There was also reportedly a female passenger also in the car with Hyde. He was driving a Mercedes AMG CLS at the time of the accident.

Marcus Hyde/Instagram

According to TMZ, Hyde’s suffered a critical head injury in the crash.

Hyde’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hyde is one of the Kardashian family’s regular photographers and often travels with Kim and Kanye to various locations. He’s also shot Ariana Grande in recent months.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.