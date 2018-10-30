Kim Kardashian Prays for Photographer Injured in Serious Car Crash: 'Angels Are Surrounding You'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s personal photographer was reportedly involved in a serious car accident Monday morning.

Marcus Hyde lost control of his vehicle while driving in Malibu and went over an embankment, according to TMZ. A witness said he went nearly 200 feet down from the road.

TMZ reports that Hyde suffered seizures after the crash and was airlifted from the scene and transported to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center following the accident.

Kim tweeted a photo of Hyde on Tuesday asking for prayers for her friend.

“I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back.

Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde pic.twitter.com/QIctCk8uhv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

There was also reportedly a female passenger also in the car with Hyde. He was driving a Mercedes AMG CLS at the time of the accident.

Marcus Hyde/Instagram

According to TMZ, Hyde’s suffered a critical head injury in the crash.

Hyde’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hyde is one of the Kardashian family’s regular photographers and often travels with Kim and Kanye to various locations. He’s also shot Ariana Grande in recent months.