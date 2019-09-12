Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Not Moving to Wyoming Yet: She 'Isn't a Fan of Cabins,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian West isn’t quite cut-out for ranch life.

Kanye West recently bought a sprawling ranch in Wyoming for his family, but a source tells PEOPLE that the SKIMS shapewear designer has no plans to relocate to the Cowboy State.

“Kim is definitely not moving and living full-time in Wyoming right now. Kim likes visiting Wyoming, but she sees it more like a vacation place,” the source explains. “It’s very quiet and private.”

The source notes the Kardashian West isn’t a fan of the rustic living conditions.

“Every time they go, they enjoy it. But they are usually comfortable in luxury housing,” the source says. “The ranch only has simple housing. It’s mostly cabins with no amenities at all. Kim just isn’t a fan of the cabins.”

Continues the source: “There are many things that need to happen before she and the kids can spend more time there. Kim has a whole list of things. They would need to build a house so everyone can be comfortable. And now, when everyone knows Kanye bought the ranch, there needs to be an elaborate security system put in.”

While the ranch is updated and remodeled to Kardashian West’s standards, she’s more than happy to stay in Los Angeles with the rest of her famous family.

“Kim much prefers to live in L.A. full-time,” the source says. “The kids are in private school in L.A. and are happy. Kim wants them to continue to go to school in L.A. and to be around their cousins as much as possible.”

An insider told PEOPLE earlier this week that West has been visiting Cody, Wyoming, and “bought a ranch and is touring local elementary schools.” The insider said the property was previously known as “Monster Lake Ranch,” features panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and comes in at just over 4,500 acres. The massive chunk of land cost him $14 million, according to TMZ.

“Kim is very supportive of Kanye buying the ranch,” says the first source. “Whatever makes him happy, makes her happy.”

During an appearance on The Tonight Show on Wednesday, she confirmed her husband’s “dream and his vision” is to move to Wyoming. “We love Wyoming, it’s always been such an amazing place,” she said.

In fact, she recalled roughing it during a recent trip.

“We go up to this cabin at the top, no electricity, iPads died,” she said. “I’m peeing in a bottle because there’s no bathroom. I’m just like, losing my mind.”

“[Kanye] wanted a romantic night for us,” she said. “I’m like ‘That’s not my vision of romance, babe.’ “

For now, Kardashian West said sees the new property as a second home for herself, West and their four children: Psalm, almost 4 months, Chicago, 19 months, Saint, 3½, and North, 6.

“I love L.A., so I envision summers, I envision some weekends [in Wyoming],” she said. “But yeah, we love it. It’s like, the prettiest place you’ve seen in your entire life. Even my sisters, everyone, we’ve had this dream of getting a ranch and just spending our summers there and getting away.”

In 10 years, though, she could see the brood settling down there and escaping the spotligh

“I see us living on a ranch in Wyoming, occasionally going to Palm Springs and our home in Los Angeles — and becoming a lawyer,” she told West in the September cover story for Vogue Arabia.