Kim Kardashian and Kanye West 'Have Come a Long Way' But Aren't 'Calling Off' Divorce: Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite Kim Kardashian West's recent public support of Kanye West, the pair is still moving forward with their divorce.

Kardashian West, 40, and West, 44, reunited on Thursday when the KKW Beauty founder appeared to re-marry the rapper during his latest listening event in Chicago for his upcoming album Donda.

However, the recreation of their 2014 wedding was purely metaphorical and a sign that the former couple has love for each other, but only as co-parents to North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, according to a source.

"They have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce," a source tells PEOPLE of Kardashian West and West's relationship. "It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable."

Kardashian West filed for divorce from the rapper back in February after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid. They were married for about seven years.

Their focus has shifted away from their personal issues to their children, the source tells PEOPLE.

"The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids," says the insider.

They add, "Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim. She only filed because they had issues that they couldn't solve. She will always love Kanye though."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Balenciaga show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on March 01, 2020 in Paris, France. Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

Fans may have interpreted Thursday's event at Chicago's Soldier Field stadium as a sign of reconciliation, but the source reassures to PEOPLE, "Right now, she is not calling [the divorce] off though."

Kardashian West and West's recreated wedding at Thursday's controversial event was intended to demonstrate "this more holistic sense of love as a healing force" rather than a shift in their relationship status, a source told PEOPLE on Friday.

"The thing that's important is it's not at all about them getting back together or something like that," they clarified.

On Monday, another source similarly told PEOPLE, "Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though."

The insider commended the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Donda rapper for being able to maintain a friendship for the sake of their children.