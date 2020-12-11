"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, whose marriage went through a rough patch this summer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Still Together but Living 'Separate Lives,' Source Says

After weathering a tumultuous summer, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are still together — though a source says they "very much live separate lives" currently.

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source tells PEOPLE. "Their lives don't overlap much." (A rep for Kardashian West, 40, had no comment when reached by PEOPLE, and a rep for West, 43, did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Still, the source says "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes."

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the source says of the star, who is studying to become a lawyer and this week publicly pushed for President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Brandon Bernard. Bernard, who was convicted of murder as a teenager in 2000, was executed by the federal government on Thursday.

"This is her passion," the source says of Kardashian West's justice reform advocacy. "Her family is very proud of her."

West, meanwhile, has maintained a relatively low profile in recent weeks after thrusting himself into the spotlight this summer.

"She just wants to do what's best for the kids," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Kardashian West — who in July publicly addressed her husband's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a lengthy statement on social media, asking fans for "compassion" — most recently posted about their relationship in a Nov. 22 Instagram post.

"Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album," she wrote, referencing the rapper's hit 2010 album. "For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'...Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday."