Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Kept ‘Things Calm’ amid Divorce, Says Source: She ‘Seems Happier’

The reality star filed for divorce from the Grammy-winning rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce is proceeding smoothly, a source tells PEOPLE.

Kim, 40, filed for divorce from the 43-year-old rapper in February after nearly seven years of marriage. Amid their split, the pair are continuing to prioritize the well-being of their four kids: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3 and Psalm, who turns 2 next month.

"Kim and Kanye are getting along," the source tells PEOPLE. "They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids."

"Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad," the insider continues. "She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants."

The source adds that Kim seems happier since the split, which came after a tumultuous period for the pair.

"For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier," the source says now. "She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."

West is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, according to a legal response filed by his attorney earlier this month and obtained by PEOPLE last week.

Last week, Kris Jenner offered some advice to Kim about parenting during a divorce.

"I think the most important thing I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," Kris, 65, said during a conversation with WSJ Magazine's The One (presented with Mytheresa).

"If you keep that in the front of your mind and know that they are going to get you through, the love is going to get you through, you know, no matter how much you're hurting," Kris continued. "I used to put everybody to bed, and then I would be upset or go to my room and cry myself to sleep. But I didn't want to have a pity party in front of the kids."

Since filing for divorce, Kim and the kids have continued to live in the Hidden Hills mansion she shared with West. A source previously told PEOPLE that that's where the reality star plans on staying.