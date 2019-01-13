Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate John Legend's Birthday with Chrissy Teigen

Happy 40th birthday, John Legend!

The singer, who turned 40 on Dec. 28, celebrated his milestone alongside wife Chrissy Teigen and their famous friends during a James Bond-themed birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West showed up for the festivities, along with other members of the Kardashian clan, including Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian, who was seen smiling outside with friend Fai Khadra.

Kim, 38, and West, 41, partook in a casino-themed photoshoot along with Teigen, 33, and Legend. Kim posted the photos to her Instagram Story, including one solo shot of her and West along with images of both couples together.

In the photos, the couples pose on a poker table covered with dollar bills and poker chips while gold chandeliers and red velvet curtains hang around them.

Keeping with the theme of the night, Kim wore a sheer black lace bodysuit, which she debuted earlier in the day while leaving a hotel in San Francisco with her husband, while West and Legend wore black and white tuxes, respectively.

Teigen opted for gold sequin dress, which she paired with a large jeweled necklace and earrings. The cookbook author posted a photo of her outfit to her Instagram Story.

Ahead of the party, Teigen shared sweet photos of their baby son, Miles Theodore, 7 months, dressing up for the party.

“Okay guys. Throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one!” Teigen wrote alongside two adorable snaps of Miles wearing two different baby tuxedos.

okay guys. throwing john’s 40th birthday party tonight but need your help dressing mini-john. Which one! pic.twitter.com/ElQvfi5QEA — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 12, 2019

In one image, Miles wore a traditional black tuxedo jacket with his white shirt and black pants, while in another he mixed things up by wearing a white jacket with black detailing.

Teigen also shared a video on her Instagram Story of their daughter, Luna Simone, 2, who matched her mom in a sparkly gold dress.

“You look so beautiful!” Chrissy says in the video.

Although the couple saved Legend’s big bash until the new year, Teigen shared a loving tribute to her husband on his actual birthday.

“Happy 40th birthday to the most incredible man,” Teigen captioned the post on Dec. 28. “The best father, hardest worker, best lover, best friend I could ever imagine. Every day I am grateful for how much you love us and how much you both say it and show it. You are one of a kind.”

“I am grateful to your family for creating and raising such a pure, sweet, brilliant man. The world has been blessed by your 40 years on this planet,” she continued, adding a cheeky quip at the end of the post. “I love you. I showed you that this morning BOOYAHHHH.”