Kim Kardashian Says Time with Kanye West Was 'Beautiful' but She Can't 'Help People That Don't Want the Help'

The SKIMS mogul opens up about having conflicting views with people in her past on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Published on May 23, 2023 12:50 AM

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her relationship with Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder candidly shared that she is in a "very good place" during an appearance on the latest episode of the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast on Monday while sharing that the people in her life right now are "really solid."

"Something I learned is that you cannot help people that don't want the help," Kardashian said. "You can't force your beliefs and project that on someone that thinks something totally different."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children. Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While Kardashian did not name West specifically, she spoke further about having colliding views with people previously in her life.

"It's okay to have those different views. It's why the world goes round," she shared. "But if you don't align in the same values and morals and things at your core, then it's okay to realize that this life is so short, and you should go and find the people that do align with what you really believe in."

"Those are some of the things that I would teach my kids when they're looking for friends and partners and relationships," she continued. "You can't really force things upon other people. You can't expect them to be where you're at, at your level."

Kardashian said sometimes the differences can "coexist really well. But then sometimes, it really can't."

"Sometimes I feel like people think that if a relationship doesn't work out that it's a failure, but I don't really look at it like that 15 years together, 10 years. That's not a failure. That is so beautiful," she added.

The former couple began dating in 2012, married in 2014, and filed for divorce in 2021 after having four children together (North West, 9, Saint West, 7, Chicago West, 5, and Psalm West, 4).

The exes' divorce was finalized in November after coming to an agreement about child custody and property.

According to divorce documents previously obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their four children and waived spousal support.

