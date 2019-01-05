Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hold Hands While Shopping Together During Miami Trip

Kimye takes Miami!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West were spotted on a shopping excursion in Miami on Saturday, just days after PEOPLE confirmed the couple are expecting their fourth child together, via surrogate.

For the casual outing, Kardashian West, 38, wore a form-fitting asymmetrical dress that clung to her enviable curves, pairing her ensemble with blue sandals and a small clutch.

The Ye rapper, 41, also dressed down for the occasion, opting for a neon shirt, long jacket, dark pants and a pair of sand-colored boots.

During their shopping excursion, the husband and wife were spotted holding hands while walking in step with one another.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Roy Rochlin/Getty

Just one day earlier, the couple were spotted packing on the PDA, passionately kissing each other on the balcony of their new condo in Miami Beach.

Clearly feeling the love, on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a photo of herself straddling the rapper with a smile on her face.

“Happy New Year,” she captioned the affectionate post.

Though the couple has yet to publicly address the news of their expanding family, a source told PEOPLE this week that they have “always talked about wanting four kids: two boys and two girls.”

“That’s always been the plan,” said the insider, adding that they are surely “over the moon” about the “wonderful news” of their little one on the way.

The two are already parents to son Saint, 3, daughter North, 5½, and daughter Chicago, who was also born via surrogate and will turn 1 on Jan. 15.

Another source recently told PEOPLE that while the happy couple “seem very excited” for their new family member, “Kim and Kanye have yet to prepare for the baby.”

Though the married pair “don’t have a nursery set up” just yet, the source added that Kardashian West already knows she wants to have a baby shower for their fourth child.

“Kim plans on having a baby shower for No. 4 too,” the source shared.

The couple’s bundle of joy is reportedly due in the spring.