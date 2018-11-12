Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired Private Firefighters to Save Home from Woolsey Fire: Report

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are doing everything in their power to save their home from the raging Woolsey fire.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper husband hired a private team of firefighters to fight the blaze, which came close to their Hidden Hills home on Friday, according to TMZ.

The team of firefighters reportedly dug ditches and created a fire break, which helped save the couple’s mansion — and ultimately numerous other neighbors’ houses — from being touched by the flames.

Kardashian West’s rep did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Friday, the mother of three revealed that she had just arrived back to her Hidden Hills property to find that her neighborhood was under threat from a wildfire that was burning out of control.

Kardashian West, 38, had originally filmed her view of the flames from her private jet. Upon landing, she realized that those flames were part of the Woolsey fire burning near her own compound.

Sharing the aerial video she had filmed earlier on her Instagram Stories, Kim explained to fans she was evacuating and asked them to “pray for Calabasas.”

“Just landed back home and had 1 hour to pack up & evacuate our home. I pray everyone is safe,” she wrote.

She thanked the first responders for keeping the community safe before recording the firetrucks and police cars driving down her neighborhood’s streets.

“They’re evacuating everyone right now from all of our homes,” she said in the video as she watched on from her car.

While the pair’s home was spared, the Woolsey fire, which is affecting residents in Ventura and Los Angeles counties, has decimated homes of many Southern California residents, including former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler, who shared a photo of himself Sunday standing next to the charred remains of his own home.

Many celebrities are doing their part to help.

Kardashian West’s sister Khloé Kardashian took a trip to CVS on Saturday to purchase supplies for firefighters, while Rob Lowe also shared that his sons and nephews were helping assist evacuations and bring food to firefighters. Lady Gaga volunteered at a shelter after evacuating her home.

On Saturday, Kendra Wilkinson thanked her ex-husband Hank Baskett for helping to put out fires.

“The kids and I are so proud of @The HankBaskett for going out and helping put our fires around Calabasas. He saved many homes without the people probably even knowing. Great job Hank!” she tweeted, adding a clapping hands emoji.

As of Monday morning, the Woolsey fire had burned 91,572 acres and was 20 percent contained, according to L.A. County Fire.