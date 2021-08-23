Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have a 'Friendly Relationship' But Are 'Not Getting Back Together'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are maintaining a "friendly relationship" amid their divorce.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Kim and Kanye have a friendly relationship. It's always been important to Kim to have a good relationship with Kanye. They are not getting back together though," the source says, noting that the former couple recently shared a meal. "She accepted his lunch invitation earlier this week because they are at the point now when they can hang out. There are no hard feelings."

The insider continues, "Kim still appreciates Kanye's business advice and guidance. She is happy that they can hang out. For a long time, Kanye was very upset and disappointed that Kim filed for divorce. She understood why and gave him space."

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Kanye West and Kim Kardashian | Credit: Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Now, however, "they are able to make amicable decisions that benefit the kids," the source says, referencing Kardashian and West's four children, daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

"It's admirable," the source says. "They have come a long way. The kids are thrilled when they see Kanye. Kim wants them to have an amazing relationship with their dad, just like she did with her dad."

Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, back in February after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid. They were married for about seven years.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Father's day Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with their children | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Over the past several weeks, the KKW Beauty mogul has been bringing her kids along to West's album listening parties, a third of which is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 26 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Donda was originally set to drop in July 2020 before being pushed a year to 2021. It's since been pushed week-to-week throughout August, with a current planned release for Aug. 27.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

West also recently parted ways with model Irina Shayk after a brief romance, sources told PEOPLE on Saturday.

"It was never a serious thing that took off," one source said, while a second added, "Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn't have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though. They remain friendly."