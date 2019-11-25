Kim Kardashian Says She and Kanye Don’t Always 'Understand Each Other': 'It's Okay' to Disagree

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West may not always be on the same page, and that’s alright with the reality star.

Reflecting on how her relationship with the 42-year-old rapper has evolved over the years in a profile for New York Magazine’s The Cut, Kardashian West, 39, spoke about how they’ve learned to overcome their differences.

“It’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time. It’s just about figuring out how do we grow from that? Or what’s the lesson from that? And giving each other space and time to figure that out,” she said.

However, while their relationship has changed, one very important thing has stayed the same for the couple.

“The one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun,” she added.

Kardashian West, who has been a constant source of support for her husband, went on to praise the Jesus Is King rapper for one of his more recent passion projects.

“You should see what he’s working on now. All home stuff. He’s fascinated with buildings and homes,” she said. “He really wants to do low-income housing, and have the design be elevated: simple and cool and affordable.”

“He really supports James Turrell in his Crater and they’re working on stuff together that will be exciting,” she continued, referencing the visual artist’s installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert, which was featured in West’s IMAX movie Jesus Is King. “He’s building the community.”

Over the summer, West spoke with Forbes about building Star Wars-inspired homes in an attempt to create more homes for the less fortunate. However, the structures, which he did begin building, have since been taken down after complaints from neighbors, according to CNN.

Despite West’s outspoken beliefs about his wife’s sexy attire and their daughter North‘s love of makeup, a source close to the couple previously told PEOPLE that Kim has been fully supportive of her husband.

“Kim and Kanye are in such a great place right now,” the source said. “Kim doesn’t want to change Kanye. She loves him and supports him.”

“Of course, there are going to be times when Kanye says something Kim didn’t know he was going to say, but in general they talk about everything and are usually on the same page,” the insider continued, adding that, “they are incredibly supportive of each other.”

Another source recently told PEOPLE that the mother of four feels “very grateful” that she and her husband are still standing by each other’s side.

“Kanye has changed a lot since they have been together. But so has Kim. She is very grateful that they have managed to stay together for this long. She loves her family with Kanye,” the insider said.