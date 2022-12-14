Kim Kardashian and Kanye West filed for divorce in 2021, but trouble in their marriage began years earlier. West's string of erratic behavior in 2016 put a serious strain on their relationship, compounded by the rapper's very vocal support for former President Trump and numerous controversial remarks.

Kardashian first spoke publicly about West's bipolar diagnosis in 2020, asking the public for compassion and empathy as they worked through their struggles as a family.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health," Kardashian wrote on Instagram. " ... I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this."

Despite Kardashian's reported attempts to fix the marriage, rumblings of divorce came to a head in early 2021, and by February, the SKIMS founder had officially filed. In November 2022, the divorce was finalized.

Keep reading for a complete timeline of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce.

February 2016: Kim Kardashian is reportedly frustrated with Kanye West's numerous Twitter rants

Nearly two years after marrying in 2014, West embarked on a Twitter rampage that involved controversial rants and sparking feuds with celebrities such as Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Swift.

A source told PEOPLE that while "Kim is a very supportive wife," she was not happy with her husband's behavior on social media.

"What causes friction in the marriage, however, is Kanye's compulsive tweeting," the source said. "Kim can't stand it. She is all for self-promotion, but doesn't approve of Twitter drama."

November 21, 2016: Kanye West is hospitalized for exhaustion

After reportedly "acting erratically" at his trainer's home, West was taken to UCLA Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. A source told PEOPLE that the breakdown only added to the strain on his and Kardashian's marriage, especially considering the couple was still dealing with the aftermath of Kardashian's traumatic robbery in Paris.

"Kim has had a very rough time since the robbery," said the source. "It hasn't helped that Kanye has been touring. Their lives have been quite chaotic. It's been very trying for them both and not a good recipe for a happy marriage."

December 2016: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West begin living apart as West undergoes outpatient treatment

West was released from the hospital in early December but did not return home to his family, a source told PEOPLE.

"He is receiving outpatient care somewhere else with a medical team," said the source. "Kim still seems concerned but is supportive. They don't know for how long Kanye will need outpatient care."

December 13, 2016: Kanye West's meeting with Donald Trump causes tension with Kim Kardashian

West's meeting with former President Trump put even more strain on his marriage with Kardashian, but their inner circle encouraged them to work through their issues.

"Lots of couples have political differences; that's not a deal breaker. They're dealing with much more important things than who each of them supported for President," a source told PEOPLE, likely referring to Kardashian's recent robbery in Paris and West's mental health.

"We're telling them to hold on, to get through this," added the source, who also said that Kardashian had no "imminent plans to file for divorce." "They both need to understand that adversity is what will make them stronger as a couple."

December 2016: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly in therapy as divorce rumors are denied

Amid a series of stressful events for the couple, Kardashian and West began receiving individual therapy, a source told PEOPLE.

"Kim is dealing with the trauma from the robbery," the insider said. "Kanye is receiving help for depression and learning how to cope with stress better."

The source also clarified that they were not undergoing couples therapy and had no plans to divorce, saying, "Truly no truth behind divorce rumors. It's not something she would divorce him over. He had a breakdown, but it does not pertain to them not getting along."

January 2017: A source says things are "not great" in Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's relationship

Though the couple spent the holidays together with their children, a source told PEOPLE that things were "still not great" in Kardashian and West's marriage.

"Kim and Kanye continue to spend time with the kids," they said. "They act friendly, but the passion seems to be missing."

January 2017: Kim Kardashian remains "hopeful" about her marriage with Kanye West

Kardashian and West's marriage still appeared rocky, but Kardashian remained hopeful about their relationship.

"It doesn't seem like they have plans to split now," a source told PEOPLE. "Things don't seem great, but it also seems they are working to change that. Kanye has been very low-key and Kim appreciates that. With her life not being completely chaotic, she is able to be more understanding and patient with Kanye. Kim seems more hopeful about their future together."

May 1, 2017: Kim Kardashian attends the Met Gala without Kanye West

In May 2017, Kardashian attended the Met Gala without her husband by her side, telling Vogue's André Leon Talley that the rapper had "been taking some time off and really loving that."

Ahead of the annual Gala, a source told PEOPLE that West was simply not ready for big public events. "He's doing great but wants to keep his stress levels low and just wants to take more time off," they said. "Kim and Kanye are in a great place."

June 2017: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West hire a surrogate

In June 2017, Kardashian and West decided to expand their family via a surrogate due to Kardashian's previous pregnancy complications. When pregnant with both of her first two children, North and Saint, the star suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth, and was told she wouldn't be able to carry another baby.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple had "found the perfect surrogate" and were excited about welcoming a third child. "If things work out with the surrogate, they will be thrilled," the source said. "But they still have a long road to go."

January 15, 2018: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome daughter Chicago West

On Jan. 15, 2018, Kardashian and West welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago West."Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl," Kardashian West wrote in a post titled "She's Here!"

She continued: "We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care."

May 10, 2019: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcome son Psalm West

One year after welcoming their daughter Chicago, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian and West were expecting a fourth child. On May 10, 2019, Kardashian announced the birth of their son by tweeting, "He's here and he's perfect!" Seven days later, the couple revealed his name was Psalm.

July 4, 2020: Kim Kardashian shows support for Kanye West as he announces his plan to run for President of the United States

On July 4, 2020, West tweeted that he was "running for president" in the upcoming election. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States Flag of United States! #2020VISION," he wrote.

Kardashian showed her support by retweeting his statement and an American flag emoji.

July 22, 2020: Kim Kardashian calls for "compassion" after Kanye West makes allegations against her family on Twitter

Following a Twitter spree in which West claimed Kris Jenner had tried to "lock him up" and that he was considering divorcing his wife, Kardashian spoke publicly about the rapper's bipolar diagnosis for the first time.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began a lengthy note shared on her Instagram Story. " ... I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kardashian said that West is a "brilliant and complicated person" and that "his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

"I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this," she wrote. "Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well-being and for your understanding."

January 2021: Kim Kardashian is preparing to divorce Kanye West

In January 20221, multiple sources confirmed that Kardashian was planning to file for divorce from West.

"He knows that she's done," one source said. "She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future."

"He's okay. He's sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it's coming soon," the source added.

February 19, 2021: Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

Kardashian officially filed for divorce on Feb. 19, 2021. A source told PEOPLE that things were amicable between the pair, and they were nearing a settlement.

December 9, 2021: Kanye West calls out Kim Kardashian during his concert

During a performance at the Free Larry Hoover concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum in December 2021, West altered his song "Runaway" to shout out his soon-to-be ex-wife.

After singing the lyrics, "I need you to run right back to me, baby," the rapper added, "more specifically, Kimberly."

Kardashian was in attendance along with her sister, Kendall Jenner, her mom, Kris Jenner, and two of her children, North and Saint.

December 10, 2021: Kim Kardashian files to be declared legally single

Amid their ongoing divorce, Kardashian requested to be declared legally single from West. TMZ reported that the SKIMS founder filed court documents asking to separate issues of child custody and property from her marital status and have her maiden name restored.

February 9, 2022: Kim Kardashian opens up about putting herself first amid her divorce

For her Vogue cover story, Kardashian spoke candidly about prioritizing herself after her split from West.

"For so long, I did what made other people happy," she told the magazine. "And I think in the last two years I decided, I'm going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it's important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I've chosen myself."

The star also opened up about co-parenting with West, saying, "You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best.' "

February 16, 2022: Kanye West challenges Kim Kardashian's request to be declared legally single

Two months after Kardashian filed to be declared legally single, West's lawyers filed a response claiming that granting single status before coming to agreements regarding shared properties and the custody of their children could result in "a risk of adverse consequences."

The filing added that, "An early termination of status also creates barriers to obtaining evidence" if one of them "remarries before the case is concluded."

A hearing regarding Kardashian's petition was set for early March.

March 1, 2022: Kim Kardashian is declared legally single

During a bifurcation hearing on March 1, 2022, Kardashian was declared legally single. Kardashian appeared via video conference for the hearing, while West did not attend.

March 4, 2022: Kim Kardashian is upset about Kanye West's new music video

In a music video for West's new song "Eazy," which references Kardashian's new relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, the rapper ties up and buries a claymation version of the comedian. A source told PEOPLE that Kardashian was upset over the video and that she thinks it was "way too violent."

"She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this," the source said. "She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

March 2022: Kanye West and Pete Davidson allegedly have a dispute over a text message

A since-deleted Instagram post shared by Davidson's friend and writer, Dave Sirus, showed a text conversation between the comedian and the rapper after West publicly criticized Kardashian's parenting skills.

"I've decided I'm not going to let you treat us this way anymore, and I'm done being quiet," he wrote after saying that Kardashian was "literally the best mother I've ever met. "Grow the f— up."

At one point, Davidson says he is in Los Angeles and willing to meet up to discuss things with West. When the rapper asked him his location, Davidson sent a photo of himself flashing a peace sign with his fingers and sticking his tongue out along with the phrase, "in bed with your wife."

Davidson later offered to help West with his mental health, saying, "You don't have to feel this way anymore. There's no shame in having a little help. You'll be so happy and at peace."

May 19, 2022: Kim Kardashian says she wants her kids around Kanye West "no matter what we're going through"

Despite the drama surrounding her divorce from West, Kardashian said she still wants her children around him. On a new episode of The Kardashians, the star opened up about co-parenting, saying, "No matter what we're going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school."

June 21, 2022: Kim Kardashian says "everything is good" with Kanye West as they celebrate Father's Day with their children

During an appearance on Today, Kardashian said that "everything is going good" between her and West and shared that the family celebrated Father's Day together.

"We had Father's Day at the house," she said. "The kids spent the day with him and then we had a big Father's Day dinner and North cooked."

In an Instagram tribute to West, Kardashian wrote, "Thank you for being the best dad to our babies and loving them the way you do! Happy Father's Day Ye."

October 2022: Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech amid Kanye West's antisemitic remarks

Following an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the Los Angeles area and a series of antisemitic comments made by West, Kardashian spoke out against hate speech. Though she didn't reference West directly, the star wrote on Twitter, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

November 29, 2022: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalize their divorce

As of Nov. 29, 2022, Kardashian and West had officially finalized their divorce. According to documents obtained by PEOPLE, the former couple will have joint physical and legal custody of their four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kardashian will receive $200,000 a month in child support from West, who will also be responsible for half of the children's medical, educational and security expenses. Both parties waived spousal support.

As for their shared properties, Kardashian will receive four homes in Hidden Hills, California, one of which is next door to an estate that West was awarded in the split. Kardashian will also get a home in Riverside, California, as well as three in Idaho and one in Malibu, California.

Following the settlement, a source told PEOPLE that Kardashian hopes co-parenting will be easier going forward.

"Although Kim and Kanye share custody [of the kids], Kim is the primary caregiver," the source said. "They agreed that Kanye needs to speak to Kim in private about any complaints and not go public with them. She wants the kids to be protected. Kim hopes the co-parenting will be a bit easier from now on."

December 1, 2022: Kim Kardashian refutes Kanye West's claim that she cheated on him with Chris Paul

Before getting suspended from Twitter in early December, West posted a series of tweets, including one in which he alleged that Kardashian had cheated on him with NBA star Chris Paul.

"Let's break one last window before we get outa here," West tweeted along with a photo of Paul. "I caught this guy with Kim."

However, sources close to Kardashian told PEOPLE that the claim was fabricated. "This is not true and sadly it's an ongoing pattern with Kanye — attacking Kim to redirect everyone's attention after a day of antics where he has said every hateful and offensive thing he can possibly dream of," said one insider.