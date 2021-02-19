Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce Came Together 'Quickly' as They Focus on Kids: Source

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are staying focused on their four children as they navigate their split.

After nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian, 40, officially filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. The couple share daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May. According to a source, the stars are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement.

A separate source tells PEOPLE that the divorce proceedings, including their co-parenting plan, unfolded swiftly.

"The parenting plan and split of assets came together quickly, in the past few days," the source says. "Kim and Kanye basically wanted the same thing."

According to the source, Kardashian has been "fair and generous" as well as "thoughtful" and "caring" amid her split from West, who has bipolar disorder. (His public outbursts last year prompted Kardashian to issue a rare public statement in July, asking fans for "compassion" and acknowledging their "complicated and painful" situation.)

"She's worried about sending him into another tailspin, because that's not good for anyone, especially the kids," the source says. "So she's being as gentle and kind as she can be, while still standing up for what she feels she needs to stand up for."

A second source says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper are on the same page when it comes to their children.

"Both of them want nothing but the best for the kids," the source says. "They want the kids to be happy. The kids will stay with Kim, but Kanye will be able to see them whenever he wants to. They will work out a schedule that is good for everyone."

Then, in January, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce.