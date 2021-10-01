Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children together — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Dine at Nobu with Friends After February Divorce Filing

On Thursday, the 40-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and her estranged rapper husband, 44, enjoyed a night out with friends at Nobu Malibu. The duo was photographed leaving the celebrity hotspot with Kardashian West's pal and Chief Marketing Officer of KKW Brands Tracy Romulus.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

For the evening out, Kardashian West wore a bright purple gloved catsuit, which she accessorized with a long maroon leather coat and a pair of sunglasses.

West, meanwhile, kept it cool in an all-black ensemble, which he paired with a black hat, sunglasses and a silver chain around his neck.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West go to dinner together at Nobu in Malibu Kim Kardashian, Kanye West | Credit: NGRE/BACKGRID

The outing comes after the SKIMS founder filed for divorce from the musician back in February after the pair weathered a tumultuous year together that included West's unsuccessful presidential bid. They were married for about seven years.

Kardashian West and the "Stronger" rapper started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in May 2014.

Together, the estranged couple share four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3½, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

In August, a source told PEOPLE Kardashian West and West "have come a long way since Kim filed for divorce."

"It's taken them months to get to this point. Kim is happy that they get along and that things are amicable," the source continued.

Their focus shifted away from their personal issues and instead went towards their children, the source added. "The kids will always be her number one priority. She wants to have a friendly relationship with Kanye, because it benefits the kids," the insider said of Kardashian West at the time.

"Filing for divorce was always the most difficult decision for Kim," the source continued. "She only filed because they had issues that they couldn't solve. She will always love Kanye though."

RELATED VIDEO: Kanye West Seems to Hint at Cheating on Kim Kardashian 'After 2 Kids' in New Song 'Hurricane'

Amid the release of West's latest album Donda in August, a source told PEOPLE that there were bumps in the road in the rapper's marriage to the reality star. On one track from the LP, titled "Hurricane," lyrics seem to hint that West cheated on Kardashian West after their first two children were born.

"Here I go actin' too rich / Here I go with a new chick / And I know what the truth is / Still playin' after two kids / It's a lot to digest when your life always movin'," he raps on the track.

Speaking about speculation centered around West's apparent infidelity, the same source told PEOPLE that "there were things that happened during their marriage that Kanye has apologized about."

"It was hurtful things that made Kim upset," the insider added last month. "Kim has had some trust issues. This is partly why their marriage didn't work out."

Still, Kardashian West has remained supportive of the rapper. At West's Donda listening event on Aug. 26, the Chicago native staged a wedding to Kardashian West. The reality star appeared during the livestreamed event's finale at Chicago's Soldier Field, and walked toward a smiling West while wearing a long white gown and veil that covered her face as traditional wedding music played.

The evening marked the third time that Kardashian has stepped out to publicly support the rapper amid their divorce; she also attended two earlier Donda listening events in Atlanta with the former couple's children.