Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Celebrate 6th Wedding Anniversary: 'Forever to Go'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in Florence, Italy, in 2014

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are celebrating six years of marriage!

The couple rang in their 6th wedding anniversary on Sunday. "6 years down; forever to go Until the end," she wrote on Instagram, along with two throwback photos of them.

Momager Kris Jenner also commemorated their special day. "Happy Anniversary to these two!!! I love you guys!!!!! ❤️❤️ @kimkardashian #KanyeWest," she wrote, along with multiple photos of her daughter and son-in-law.

The pair — who share four children Psalm, 10 months, Saint, 4, Chicago 2, and North, 6 — tied the knot in Florence, Italy in 2014.

Earlier this month, Kardashian West, 39, and West, 42, took a break from self-isolating at home to get a dose of adventure by off-roading through the vast outdoors in an open-top vehicle.

The SKIMS founder documented their ride on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in the dusty truck with her husband. In the photo, Kardashian West is sitting in the passenger seat wearing a full-face helmet and holding up two peace signs.

In March, Kardashian West appeared on The View where she revealed that she and West have been spending most of their time at home during the current crisis.

According to Kardashian West, with her and her husband's busy travel schedules on hold, the couple has been enjoying a lot of “family bonding” time — which has included “going on walks outside” and watching “every single movie that you could possibly imagine.”

Of their marriage, a source told PEOPLE last year that "Kim and Kanye seem very happy."

"They feel very proud about their marriage," the source said. "and they love being parents."

For their fifth wedding anniversary, West whisked his bride away to Las Vegas for a special trip to see Céline Dion in concert.

Kardashian West appeared to have a blast, as she shared multiple clips from inside the concert of Dion’s performance, and sang along to her hit “It’s All Coming Back To Me Now.”