Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Return from Lakeside Getaway for 'Happy' Date Night in Malibu: Source

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are back in Los Angeles after vacationing with their three kids in a remote destination over the Fourth of July.

On Friday, the married couple were spotted dining at Nobu in Malibu, where they were joined by a group of friends.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, kept it casual for their night out, tucking a simple grey T-shirt into a pair of high-waisted khaki pants. Kardashian West accessorized her neutral ensemble with a pair of heeled boots and two gold necklaces.

West, 41, also opted for a low-key look, wearing a baggy T-shirt with a pair of loose-fitting pants and sneakers.

“They seemed great,” a Nobu source tells PEOPLE of the pair’s night out.

“They arrived with a small group of friends. They were happy and very friendly,” the insider continued, adding that the couple and their friends “ordered a lot of good food and seemed to enjoy it all.”

While vacationing at a lakeside destination over Independence Day — which Kardashian West described as being “just a little slice of heaven” — the mother of three tried her hand at wakeboarding for the first time.

Naturally, she documented the entire thing on social media. The KKW Beauty mogul tried to get her balance as she was pulled on a wakeboard behind a boat. “This is way harder than it looks!!!” she wrote alongside the action-filled clips.

And while her first attempts were unsuccessful, Kardashian West proved she’s not one to give up easily as she eventually managed to surf the water for several seconds.

Earlier on Wednesday, the reality star also shared adorable videos of her 2-year-old son Saint kissing his little sister, Chicago, 5 months, on the cheek.

“He loves his sissy,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption of one video as Saint leaned in to kiss Chicago.