Kim Kardashian Says She Didn't Realize Kanye West Was Suffering from Anxiety After Paris Attack

As Kanye West focuses on his music after a series of explosive tweets and interviews, Kim Kardashian admits she didn’t realize just how deeply much her ordeal being held at gunpoint during the 2016 Paris robbery affected her husband.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the mom of three admitted she wasn’t fully aware of the anxiety plaguing the rapper.

“Not really, because he always is so strong,” she said. “Obviously he made a lot of changes with our security detail … but as far as emotionally, he always was really strong, and my rock.”

“Now I can read the reports of what the people in jail said … they said they had been following me for two years, and that’s crazy,” she added. “There was a couple dozen people involved, so they definitely were such a machine that they figured out when he wasn’t going to be there.”

Kardashian, 37, was robbed in her Paris hotel room in October 2016 by masked men who tied her up while they stole two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring.

In January 2017, French police charged 10 people in connection with the robbery, and they arrested another suspect in April.

Ryan Seacrest — who also executive-produces Keeping Up with the Kardashians — told Kardashian that she’s the rock for her famous family.

“Thank you. I always said, even with the robbery, when I got all my family members on the phone … I was like, ‘You guys, thank god this wasn’t you. You would be messed up for the rest of your life,'” she said. “I’m mentally really, really strong and it gets me through so much.”

Lately, West, 40, has been making headlines for suggesting slavery is “a choice,” forging a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump and revealing that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

On the show, Kelly Ripa remarked that Kardashian seems “chill” and relaxed in the face of any crisis — and the KKW beauty mogul explained that she refuses to lose her cool in front of the cameras.

“People are always like, well what’s Kim doing and how is she handling that?” she said. “At home I’m very opinionated, but that’s at home and that will stay [there] … those are private family moments.”

A source recently told PEOPLE the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together: daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 3 months, and son Saint, 2.)

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before, and she knows people make mistakes.”

