Kim Kardashian Celebrates 5 Years of Marriage, 4 Kids with Kanye West: 'Life Couldn't Be Better'

Happy early anniversary, Kimye!

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West dedicated a sweet post to her husband Kanye West ahead of their five-year wedding anniversary next week.

“5 years and 4 kids,” she captioned a photo from their photo from their stunning May 24, 2014, wedding in Florence, Italy. “Life couldn’t be better!”

West, 41, and Kardashian West, 38, welcomed their fourth child, a son, via surrogate last week. The two are also parents to daughter Chicago, 15 months, North, 6 next month, and son Saint, 3.

The proud mom announced the arrival of her baby boy on Twitter last Friday, writing, “He’s here and he’s perfect!”

“He’s also Chicago’s twin lol,” she added. “I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.” (The family has yet to reveal the name of their new addition.)

A source told PEOPLE this week that Kardashian West and her husband, as new parents of four, “have really found a way” to work as a team, with “everything falling into place for them.”

“There were definitely points where Kim was nervous — four kids is a lot!” the source said. “But she’s so happy and loves seeing all the kids interacting. Kanye is so happy to have a big family.”

According to the source, the A-listers have figured out a successful method of balancing their work schedules with parenting their little ones.

“When Kim is working out, Kanye is with the kids and vice versa,” the source said. “[Kanye is] very close with North in particular. And whenever he isn’t traveling or in the studio, he likes to do school drop-offs.”