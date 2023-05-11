Kim Kardashian Jokingly Sends Out an 'SOS' While Struggling Through Law School Studies

The SKIMS mogul shared a glimpse at her handwritten notes from her constitutional law class alongside a very relatable plea

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 10:40 AM
Kim Kardashian attends the 2023 TIME100 Gala
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian is giving a hilarious yet relatable behind-the-scenes look at how her law school studies are going.

In an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, the SKIMS mogul shared a photo of her handwritten notes from her constitutional law class. She relatably captioned it, "SOS."

Kardashian, 42, has been a bit quieter about her law school journey recently, but she's clearly back at it. The reality star got candid about her future in the criminal justice reform movement while speaking at the TIME100 Summit last month, sharing that it is something she can envision putting at the forefront of her career.

When asked if she'd ever consider a life away from the public eye, Kardashian said: "I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time."

"The journey just really opened up my eyes so much," she continued. "It gets overwhelming because there's so much to be done ... I brought my sister Khloé [Kardashian] to a prison for the first time last week, and that was really eye-opening for her."

Kim Kardashian Shares Relatable Plea for Help on Law Study Notes: ‘SOS’
Kim Kardashian Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

While not yet an official lawyer, The Kardashians star shared with moderator Poppy Harlow that she hopes her efforts in the movement will be her life's most meaningful work.

"I hope so," Kardashian said. "I always joke with my mom — who's my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I'm just going to be an attorney."

Kardashian's reform work began in October 2017 upon learning about the case of Alice Marie Johnson, who had been in prison since October 1996 after being convicted for helping facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case. Johnson believed she would be pardoned in 2016 when then-President Barack Obama granted clemency to 231 people — including many with similar non-violent drug charges — but she was passed over.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Kim Kardashian speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)
Kim Kardashian. Jemal Countess/Getty

After learning about Johnson's situation through a video report by Mic, Kardashian retweeted the outlet's clip, writing, "This is so unfair." She then began fighting for Johnson's clemency.

After Johnson was released from prison in August 2020, Kardashian continued to advocate for other wrongfully convicted inmates. Most recently, the reality star asked for the temporary release of a jailed father whose daughter was killed in the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

She passed the first-year law students' examination, called the "baby bar," in December 2021 after first revealing in May 2019 that she was choosing to follow in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. (Her father was the attorney who got O.J. Simpson acquitted in the 1995 murder trial of Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.)

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Says She Was 'Blindsided' by Backlash to Her 'Get Up and Work' Comments

Kardashian spoke candidly about her experience with the law exam in an emotional Twitter post, sharing that her journey hasn't been "easy."

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," she tweeted in 2021. "For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!

Related Articles
Raquel Leviss Says She Called — and Texted — Ariana Madix to Apologize After Tom Sandoval Affair
'Vanderpump Rules' : Raquel Tells Ariana Her Fears About Sandoval Are 'in Your Own Head'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Brielle Biermann, Ariana Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughters Brielle and Ariana Have 'No Drama' with Kroy: 'They Want a Relationship'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20050 -- Pictured: Katie Maloney -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Tom Schwartz -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images); BRAVOCON -- Sur-ving Up the Latest Vanderpump Rules Panel from the Javits Center in New York City on Saturday, October 15, 2022 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/Bravo via Getty Images)
'Vanderpump Rules' ' Raquel Leviss Botches Half-Hearted Apology for Kissing Tom Schwartz: 'We Had to Experiment!'
Psalm's 4th Birthday Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Pays Tribute to Son Psalm on 4th Birthday: 'So Happy You Chose Me to Be Your Mommy'
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
'Everyone' Around Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann 'Expects' Their Divorce to 'Get Really Bad': Source
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- "BravoCon: Legends Ball Episode 19166 -- Pictured: Louie Ruelas -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Joe Gorga attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
'RHONJ' : Louie Ruelas Slams 'Devilishly Calculated' Joe Gorga and Compares Him to a 'Rat in the Street'
Andy Cohen, Kim Zolciak
Andy Cohen Says Kim Zolciak-Biermann 'Seemed Very Much in Love' Ahead of Split: 'It's a Sad Thing'
Never Have I Ever. (L to R) Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi in episode 407 of Never Have I Ever.
'Never Have I Ever' Season 4 Trailer Shows Devi's New Love Triangle and 'Banging' Senior Year
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann are seen arriving outside the Post Malone concert at State Farm Arena on October 18, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann's Financial Woes Led to Divorce: 'It Was Way Too Much Pressure' (Source)
Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
How Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Met 13 Years Ago: Her First Comment Was About His 'Tight Ass'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr-NIR0OWq7/ LPBW's Amy Roloff Enjoys Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
'Little People, Big World' 's Amy Roloff Enjoys 'Fun' Night Out with Husband Chris: 'Love Date Nights'
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim and Aunts Khloé and Kylie in TikTok Dance
North West Lines Up with Mom Kim Kardashian and Aunts Khloé and Kylie for Fun TikTok Dance — Watch!
True Thompson wears a Kim Kardashian t-shirt
True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!
Kroy Biermann and television personality Kim Zolciak visit "Extra" at H&M Times Square on October 3, 2017 in New York City.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann Split After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Birthday Party
Kim Kardashian Celebrates Psalm's 4th Birthday with Extravagant Firefighter-Themed Party: Photos
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay 2023 mtv movie awards 0507202348
Ariana Madix References Recent 'Tumultuous Time' as 'Vanderpump Rules' Wins 2023 MTV Award