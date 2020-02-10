Kim Kardashian Jokes That the Kourtney Drama on KUWTK Gets 'Violent': 'I Might Need an Attorney'

The family drama on Keeping Up with the Kardashians is heating up!

On last week’s episode of Laura Wasser’s iHeartRadio Original podcast All’s Fair, Kim Kardashian West joked that she “might need an attorney” when the first episode of season 18 airs at the end of March, adding that the situation between her and Kourtney Kardashian gets “a little violent.”

“It gets a lot worse before it gets better,” she said. “But you know, we’re a really close family. It all works out.”

At the close of season 17, Kim, 39, threatened to fire Kourtney, 40, citing her “boundaries” when it comes to filming her personal life as an issue. Despite the threat, sources have told PEOPLE this isn’t actually possible since all three sisters are equal-level executive producers.

Kim and Khloé Kardashian, 35, had complained about having to “pick up the slack” in moments when Kourtney refused to shoot. During the season finale in December, Kourtney saidshe had reached her “breaking point.”

“It’s not okay that I feel like I’m at my breaking point. I need a break and I don’t want to film anymore,” she said. “I have three kids that are my priority more than the show. What I’m saying is I’m getting to the point where I’m not happy. Everyone has their breaking point. Life is short. It’s not all about filming this show.”

Following the finale, Kim appeared on the Ellen Degeneres Show and confirmed that the season 17 drama carries over into season 18.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that [Kourtney will] film a little bit,” she said, adding, “I don’t even know if we have a conclusion, actually. It’s always up in the air.”

Image zoom Kourtney (left) and Kim Kardashian Theo Wargo/Getty

“But we’re in a good place about respecting each other’s space,” Kim continued. “And if someone doesn’t want to be on the show, we obviously want them to have that mental break and live their life exactly the way that they want.”

Younger sister Kendall Jenner gave her take on the drama in her own Ellen appearance in January. The supermodel, 24, said “there are some pretty crazy things that happen.”

“I think Kourtney kind of has boundaries, which is totally understandable,” Jenner said. “I’ve always kind of not let my personal life entirely on the show, so it’s just always kind of been a thing for me. But then with Kourtney, she did at one point let her personal life be on the show, so now it’s a bit more of a shift for everyone to understand.”