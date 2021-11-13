Kim Kardashian West joked about her own relationships while delivering a pre-wedding speech to friend Simon Huck and his fiancé

Kim Kardashian Jokes About Her Three Divorces: 'Haven't Really Figured Out This Marriage Thing'

Kim Kardashian West cracked a joke at her own expense while celebrating the upcoming nuptials of her close friend, Simon Huck.

Kardashian West, 41, delivered a speech that had the audience roaring with laughter during a celebration that took place ahead of Huck's Saturday wedding. The moment was captured by fashion journalist Derek Blasberg, who shared footage Friday on his Instagram Story of the SKIMS founder "in her element" while speaking to "the happy couple:" Huck, 38, and his fiancé, Phil Riportella.

Blasberg's clip opens with the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star grinning and holding a microphone while wearing a royal blue dress and large, sparkling earrings, with her hair pulled back in a sleek updo. As the audience applauds her, Kardashian West turns to look back at Huck, who is clapping and laughing behind her.

Once the cheering dies down, she jokes to Huck and his husband-to-be, "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight."

Kim Kardashian Credit: Derek Blasberg/Instagram

Kardashian West has been married three times: to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, to Kris Humphries from August 2011 through October 2011, and, most recently, to Kanye West, whom she wed in 2014 and filed for divorce from in February.

Huck has been close friends with the Kardashian family for years, and has often appeared on KUWTK as well as his own series about his work in PR, The Spin Crowd.

He proposed to Riportella in January 2020 when he got down on one knee on a beach in front of a display made of rocks spelling out "You better say yes." Huck posted his proposal to Instagram with the caption, "HE SAID YES!!!!!!!!!!," while Riportella joked in his own post, "It's about time!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian and Simon Huck during the grand opening of Kardashian Khaos at The Mirage Hotel and Casino on December 15, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Credit: Denise Truscello/WireImage

In a follow-up post, Huck thanked everyone for their congratulations in response to his engagement, writing, "I wasn't prepared for the unbelievable love I'd receive since strong-arming @piptherip to marry me."

"Friends from high school whom I haven't spoken to in a decade, distant relatives, my 5:30am barista, ALL of you have shown up in such a big and beautiful way. Feeling mega grateful to everyone ☺️🙏 PS: I never got this whole 'marriage' hoopla until now. Groomzilla 2021," he added.