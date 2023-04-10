Kim Kardashian Joins New Season of 'American Horror Story' with Emma Roberts

Kim Kardashian is set to star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story with Emma Roberts.

On Monday, The Kardashians star, 42, shared a teaser for the 12th season of the FX series on Instagram. The clip features the message, "Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate," and is set to a broken version of "Rock-a-Bye Baby."

Kardashian captioned the clip, "👀🩸". Roberts posted the same teaser, adding, "This summer…Kim and I are DELICATE #ahs #ahs12 @kimkardashian @ryanmurphyproductions 🕷️ 🤍 #delicate."

FX confirmed the casting to PEOPLE but declined to provide further details about Kardashian's role on the show. However, series co-creator Ryan Murphy has shared his excitement for the reality star joining AHS.

"Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family," Murphy shared in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

Emma McIntyre/Getty or ABA

"Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture," he added. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done."

Plans for Kardashian to join the cast came together last year after Murphy was impressed by her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, according to the outlet.

The role marks Karashian's first acting part in over a decade. She had minor roles in 2009's Disaster Movie, CSI: NY and Drop Dead Diva. She also played herself in How I Met Your Mother, 30 Rock and Two Broke Girls.

The 12th season of AHS is based on Danielle Valentine's upcoming novel, Delicate Condition, according to THR. The book is a "gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens ― while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says," per Amazon.

News of Kardashian's casting comes after THR reported last week that Matt Czuchry will also join season 12 of the series. Czuchry's casting follows Fox's recent cancellation of his series, The Resident, after six seasons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

American Horror Story season 12 will premiere this summer.