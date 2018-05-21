Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West in Wyoming, Is 'Happy' He's 'Focused on His Music,' Source Says

Kim Kardashian West has escaped the Los Angeles spotlight.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is currently in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where her husband Kanye West has been stationed for almost three weeks as he works to finish his upcoming albums.

Kardashian West, 37, has been sharing photos and videos of the picturesque scenery on social media since Sunday. The trip comes just 10 days after her most recent visit to Jackson Hole, and a source tells PEOPLE the mother of three will continue to travel back and forth to spend time with West, 40.

“Kanye will be in Jackson Hole for several more weeks,” says the insider. “Kim will travel back and forth to see him. She’s happy he’s focused on his music instead of going on social media rants.”

“Kanye seems great,” the source adds. “He loves Jackson Hole. He thinks it’s the perfect place to create his music.”

Since arriving in Jackson Hole earlier this month, West has remained mostly under the radar — which stands in stark contrast to his behavior in April, when the artist dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.

Sources have told PEOPLE that Kardashian West does her best to support her husband when he stirs up controversy — even though it can be challenging.

“Does Kim agree with everything Kanye does and says? No, absolutely not,” one source said. “But does she stand by him? Always. They always have each other’s backs and will always go to bat for one another.”

Another source told PEOPLE that the reality star is especially supportive of West because they have a family together. (They share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 4 months, and son Saint, 2.)

“She’s very forgiving towards him, especially since he is the father of her children,” the source said. “He’s been through low points before and she knows people make mistakes.”

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan recently, Kardashian West quipped that West’s outbursts caused her to age a few years.

“He’s doing really good,” she said. “He’s in Wyoming recording, he has a couple of albums coming out so he’s just focused on that.”

“I will say,” she added with a laugh, “he gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him.”