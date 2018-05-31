After a meeting with the president, Kim Kardashian West met with another Trump in Washington D.C.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, was spotted leaving first daughter Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner‘s home on Thursday, hours after Kardashian West met with President Donald Trump to discuss a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, the 62-year-old great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Kardashian West, who supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, was spotted arriving at the Kushner household wearing the same all-black suit ensemble she wore to the White House. She and Ivanka, 36, were all smiles as they joined Kushner, 37, for a group picture.

Ivanka Trump; Kim Kardashian Michael Loccisano/Getty; Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Trump, 71, shared a photo of him and Kardashian West on Twitter Wednesday following their meeting. “Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing,” Trump tweeted, along with a portrait of the pair behind the Resolute desk in the Oval Office.

Missing from the photo was Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor Kushner, whom the KKW Beauty mogul was reportedly scheduled to speak with, according to CNN and Vanity Fair.

Donald Trump/Twitter

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense,” Kardashian West later tweeted.

“We are optimistic about Ms. Johnson’s future and hopeful that she — and so many like her — will get a second chance at life,” she wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Following her day in D.C., Kardashian West flew to Wyoming for her husband Kanye West’s album listening party in Jackson Hole.