Kim Kardashian Isn't Worried About Kanye West Moving to Chicago: He 'Changes His Mind Quickly'

Kim Kardashian West isn’t backing her bags for Chicago just yet.

Earlier this week, Kanye West made the unexpected announcement that he plans to make a permanent return to the Windy City — but a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian West isn’t convinced it’ll actually happen.

“Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source says. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

A second insider confirms, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”

Even if he does make the move, Kardashian West doesn’t plan to go with him. The reality star wants to continue to raise their three children North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 9 months in Calabasas, California.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source adds. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

Regardless of what the family decides to do about their future living arrangements, Kardashian West is doing her best to support her husband.

“She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too,” says the source.

West revealed his plans to move back to his hometown while addressing a crowd at OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ, “and I’m never leaving again.” The audience then erupted into a spontaneous cheer of “Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!”