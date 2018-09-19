Kim Kardashian Isn’t Moving to Chicago with Kanye West, Sources Say

Kanye West might be making the move to Chicago alone.

West announced his plans make a permanent return to the Windy City earlier this week, but a source tells PEOPLE that his wife Kim Kardashian West doesn’t plan to go with him.

“Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time,” the source says.

Kardashian West wants to continue to raise their three children North, 5, Saint, 2½, and Chicago, 9 months in Calabasas, California.

“She thinks it’s best for the kids to continue their schedule in LA. North is in school and everything is working great,” the source adds. “Kim doesn’t think a permanent move to Chicago benefits the kids. Also, Kim wants to be around her family as much as possible too. She loves their new house and it finally feels like a home to her.”

Regardless of what the family decides to do about their future living arrangements, Kardashian West is doing her best to support her husband.

“She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too. Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy,” the source says. “Next week, something else might make him happier.”

A second insider confirms, “He changes his mind like he changes his underwear.”

West revealed his plans to move back to his hometown while addressing a crowd at OpenMike, an event for Chicago high schoolers hosted by Chance the Rapper.

“I’ve got to let you all know, that I’m moving back to Chicago,” he said in a video obtained by TMZ, “and I’m never leaving again.” The audience then erupted into a spontaneous cheer of “Kanye! Kanye! Kanye! Kanye!”

West has had Chicago on his mind recently. Last week, the 41-year-old rapper sent out a series of tweets about his hometown, including a claim that, “I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art.”

However, the Art Institute of Chicago has since denied that.

“We’re flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. However, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so,” Bree Witt, the school’s public relations director, told The Chicago Tribune.