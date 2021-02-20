Kim Kardashian Is with Her Family After Filing for Divorce: She's 'Sad, But Ready to Move on'

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West on Friday after nearly seven years of marriage

Kim Kardashian is looking ahead to the future after her split from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, filed for divorce from West, 43, on Friday, PEOPLE confirmed. The two are in agreement over joint legal and physical custody, neither is contesting the prenup in place, negotiations have progressed and they are nearing a settlement, a source said.

Kardashian and West tied the knot in May 2014 and share four children — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will turn 2 in May. Following Kardashian's filing, a separate source tells PEOPLE that the reality star is surrounding herself with her loved ones and is "ready to move on."

"Kim is with her family today,” the source says. “She is doing okay. She is sad, but ready to move on."

The source notes that the divorce has been a long time coming, but Kardashian had still been "dreading" filing.

"Their marriage has been broken for a long time," the insider says. "Kim feels like she has done everything she can to save it. Filing for divorce is something she has been thinking about for a long time. She has also been dreading it. She really, really has done everything to avoid filing."

"Last year, she hoped they could somehow work things out," the source adds. "In the past few weeks though, it has been clear that they are done. Although, there is still love, they are just too different and have different visions for the future."

In January, however, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian had been working with high-profile divorce attorney Laura Wasser and planned to file for divorce from West.