A source tells PEOPLE exclusively Kim Kardashian "is very happy" despite the ongoing drama with the Donda rapper

Kim Kardashian Is 'Very Much Over the Public Drama' with Ex Kanye West: 'She Has Moved On'

Kim Kardashian is not letting the ongoing issues with her ex, Kanye West, get to her.

The 41-year-old SKIMS mogul is "very much over the public drama" brought on by West, a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Though tensions have been high between the former pair, Kardashian and West do speak regularly when it comes to co-parenting their four children, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2½.

"She makes sure that he can see the kids whenever he wants to," the source says, adding that Kardashian "has moved on and is very happy."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kardashian previously filed for divorce from the 44-year-old Yeezy designer in February 2021 after six years of marriage. But tensions between the exes began to rise when Kardashian started dating Pete Davidson this past fall.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty

Since then, West has publicly attacked Kardashian and Davidson, 28, on social media and in the press. Earlier this month, the rapper sparked controversy over a music video for his song "Eazy," featuring fellow rapper The Game, that appeared to show Davidson being kidnapped, tied up and buried alive by West.

A source later told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" over the music video. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset. She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop," the source said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The ongoing targeted harassment eventually led Kardashian to plead with the court to terminate the marriage.

"I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so," the Kardashians star said in a declaration. "Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children."

Kardashian also said she realized "there is no way to repair our marriage," even though she had hoped it "would have succeeded."

The KKW Beauty mogul was then officially declared legally single on March 2.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Kim Kardashian with her four kids | Credit: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Amid the ongoing drama between Kardashian and West, the two stars have been working to co-parent their children, and recently came together to attend Saint's soccer game.

"The kids were all thrilled to see Kanye at the soccer game. They kept hugging Kanye. He looked very happy," a source told PEOPLE of the outing. "The focus was just on the kids."

"Kim attends all the kids' sport activities. She is their biggest fan," the source continued. "On the sideline, she looks like a regular mom. She is very sweet and engaged."

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in an interview with Vogue last month. The star said she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.