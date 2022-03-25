"[Pete] is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy," a source tells PEOPLE

Kim Kardashian Is 'Very Happy' with Boyfriend Pete Davidson, Source Says: 'She's Crazy About Him'

It's been nearly five months since Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first romantically linked after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster ride.

As of late, Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, have continued to enjoy outings together in public and made their relationship Instagram official. In addition, both have talked about their months-long romance in respective interviews.

"Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now," a source tells PEOPLE.

"He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though," the source says of The Kardashians star's four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½ — whom she shares with ex Kanye West.

"Pete doesn't spend the night at her house. Kim wants it to be a comfortable situation for everyone," the source adds.

Amid her relationship with Davidson, the mother of four has been dealing with the ongoing divorce proceedings. Kardashian filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021 after seven years of marriage and was declared legally single this month.

"She wants to be respectful of Kanye too," the source says of Davidson meeting their children.

Earlier this month, the rapper stirred up some controversy over a music video for his song, "Eazy," featuring The Game, that appeared to show Davidson kidnapped, tied up, and buried alive by West. Davidson allegedly addressed the matter with West, asking the Donda artist to talk in person over a text exchange that was recently shared publicly by Davidson's friend Dave Sirus.

"Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete," the source adds. "Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy."

The SKIMS founder and the actor first made headlines in October 2021 while sharing an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, which marked Kardashian's hosting debut, the pair played iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.

Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. Then in February, Davidson called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

More recently, Kardashian briefly mentioned her boyfriend in an interview with Variety and spoke about how she will take viewers into how she and Davidson first met as well as share the details about their relationship on her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians.

"If there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn't tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn't be for this season," she said, adding that viewers will get to see "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know."

The SKIMS mogul teased, "I'm definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it."