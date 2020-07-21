Kim Kardashian Is ‘Most Upset’ That Kanye West Claimed Kris Jenner Can’t See Their Kids: Source

"She feels that it's disrespectful, not only to her, but to her family," a source tells PEOPLE of Kim Kardashian's reaction to husband Kanye West's recent Twitter rant

Kim Kardashian West isn't happy about husband Kanye West's overnight Twitter spree — especially his claim that her mother Kris Jenner can't see their four children.

Kardashian, 39, and West, 43, share four children: North, 7, Saint, 4½, Chicago, 2½, and Psalm, 14 months. On Monday night, the rapper tweeted: "Kriss don't play with me you and that calmye are not allowed around my children. Y'all tried to lock me up." West seemed to be directing the message at his mother-in-law and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. The tweets have since been deleted.

"She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," a source tells PEOPLE of how the KKW Beauty founder is feeling now. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100% allowed around the kids."

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The drama began Sunday, when West held his first campaign rally in Charleston, South Carolina, two weeks after announcing his 2020 presidential bid. At one point, he sobbed as he revealed that they'd considered getting an abortion when Kardashian became pregnant with North in 2012. The next day, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian was "furious" with her husband for publicizing such personal details. And on Monday night, West went on a Twitter rant, alleging that Kardashian wanted to fly from home in Los Angeles to their Wyoming ranch, where he has been staying, "with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday." He also mentioned Kardashian's 2007 profile for Playboy, declaring that their children would never pose for the publication, and asked his wife and mother-in-law to call him.

Kardashian "couldn't believe that he tweeted all of that," the source says. "She feels that it's disrespectful, not only to her, but her family. She feels that she has been nothing but respectful to him throughout their marriage. She has stood beside him again and again, no matter how ridiculous it seemed. And if she didn't like what he was doing or if she disagreed with the things he said, she kept her mouth shut. She’s at the end of her rope and trying to decide what to do next.”

Still, the source says Kardashian is sensitive to West's issues. West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover. And after he announced his intention to run for president, PEOPLE learned that those in West's inner circle were concerned about his mental health.

"She knows that he’s sick," the source says of Kardashian. "Everyone knows that. She wants him to get well; she doesn’t want him to be like this. She’s really upset right now."

Earlier on Tuesday, an insider told PEOPLE that Kardashian "has been trying to get Kanye help for weeks."