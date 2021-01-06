"He knows that she’s done," a source tells PEOPLE about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who is working with top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser

Kim Kardashian Is Preparing to Divorce Kanye West: 'He Knows That It's Coming Soon,' Says Source

After nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage may soon be coming to an end.

According to multiple sources, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 40, is preparing to file for divorce from her rapper husband, whom she wed in May 2014.

"He knows that she’s done. She has had enough, and she told him that she wants some space to figure out her future," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that West, 43, is bracing for a filing but doesn't know when it will take place.

"He’s okay. He’s sad, but okay. He knows the inevitable will happen, and he knows that it’s coming soon," the source adds.

As to when Kardashian — who is working with top divorce lawyer Laura Wasser — will file, a second source says that "it will happen eventually, but she’s waffling."

Also on Tuesday, Page Six reported the two were in "settlement talks," and that "divorce is imminent."

Reps for Kardashian and West did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In December, a source told PEOPLE that the couple "very much live separate lives."

"Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his," the source said. "Their lives don't overlap much."

But at the time, the source said that "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes."

"She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform," the insider added of the reality star, who is studying to become a lawyer and has been vocal about her passion for criminal justice reform.

While campaigning in July, West divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage during rallies and on Twitter. Sources told PEOPLE at the time that West's campaign came amid a new cycle in his bipolar disorder.

Shortly after, Kardashian publicly addressed her husband's bipolar disorder diagnosis in a lengthy statement on social media, asking fans for "compassion."

As the summer came to a close, the pair reunited in Los Angeles to spend time with their four children. However, in September, another series of tweets from West appeared to land their marriage in trouble.