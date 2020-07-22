Kim Kardashian Is 'Crushed' by Kanye West's Outbursts, Source Says: 'She Feels Disrespected'

"She's trying very hard to be graceful right now, but she's finding it hard to do," a source tells PEOPLE of Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian is doing her best to remain composed amid Kanye West's public outbursts.

Following another round of West's incendiary tweets regarding their family and marriage, the reality star, 39, feels hurt, a source tells PEOPLE.

"She's trying very hard to be graceful right now, but she's finding it hard to do," the source says. "She feels disrespected and that this is a slap in the face to her and her entire family. She understands his bipolar disorder, but that doesn't mean that she wants to be publicly embarrassed like this. She's crushed."

Late Tuesday, in a series of since-deleted tweets, West, 43, claimed that he's been trying to seek a divorce from Kardashian ever since November 2018, when she took a meeting with Meek Mill to discuss criminal justice reform. West wrote that it was "out of line" for his wife to do so.

"I've been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for 'prison reform,'" wrote West, adding in a subsequent post: "Meek is my man and was respectful That's my dog Kim was out of line I'm worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya'll ain't listen to MJ and now ya'll believe them???"

Kardashian broke her silence about her husband's mental health on Wednesday morning in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she began. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she said. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try."

Kardashian called West a "brilliant but complicated person" and explained that "those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words sometimes do not align with his intentions."

West seemingly confirmed that he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018, with the release of his album Ye — which bore the phrase "I Hate Being Bipolar. It's Awesome" on the cover. Later that year West stated that he had been misdiagnosed and was actually suffering from sleep deprivation. However, in subsequent interviews, both the rapper and his wife confirmed his diagnosis. "You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy," he said in a recent interview with Forbes about his unlikely presidential bid.

"She was most upset that [Kanye] said that Kris isn't allowed around the kids," the source said. "Nothing could be further from the truth. Kris is an important part of the kids' lives and Kim loves the bond they have. She's 100 percent allowed around the kids."

The source added that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is concerned about the rapper: "Kim's family is around to support her as always. And they love Kanye. They want him to be healthy. They are all trying to figure out how to help Kanye. They are in contact with medical professionals for guidance."