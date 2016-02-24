"She loves Kanye and will side with him on almost everything to keep him happy," says Kardashian source

Kanye 'Embarrasses' Kim but She Is '110 Percent Committed to Keeping Her Family Together'

It’s been a tough few weeks for Kim Kardashian, but the reality star is still fighting for her family.

“Sometimes his lashing out embarrasses her,” says a source close to the reality star about Kanye West‘s various feuds and Twitter rants over the last couple weeks. “Of course she turns to her family when she feels that way.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

• For more details on how Kardashian and West’s marriage is doing, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE magazine, on newsstands Friday.

[IMAGE “2” “” “std” ]And though it’s also caused some tension between the couple, “at the end of the day, she is 110 percent committed to keeping her family together, and there won’t be anything that will ever get in the way of that,” says the source.

Kardashian has also continued to be supportive of the rapper on social media, and apparently it’s not just an act.