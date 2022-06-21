Kim Kardashian 'Waited a Good 10 Months' Before She Started Relationship with Pete Davidson

Kardashian said she took time for herself after her divorce from Kanye West, before she intended to pursue anyone romantically

Kim Kardashian didn't rush into her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Kardashian, 41, revealed she intentionally took some time for herself after her split from Kanye West before pursuing any relationship, let alone the one that's blossomed with the Saturday Night Live comic.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I waited a while," Kardashian told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. "I waited, like, a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up. I think you definitely need that time to yourself, and then once you're ready to get out there I just — I felt like I wanted new energy and something different."

She added that her chemistry with Davidson, 28, "definitely took me by surprise."

Kim Kardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more Credit: Today Show Twitter

Kardashian was first linked to Davidson last October shortly after she hosted SNL. The SKKN founder was spotted holding hands with Davidson on a roller coaster, though a source told PEOPLE they were just friends at the time.

Later, Kardashian said she felt a spark when she kissed Davidson during a sketch on SNL. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she explained that she reached out to Davidson as a way to jump-start her transition back into life as a single woman post-divorce.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. Credit: Gotham/Getty Images

"I text[ed] him," she shared. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

Kardashian trailed off before adding, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson | Credit: Gotham/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

During an episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder admitted she "tried everything" to make the marriage work.