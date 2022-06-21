Kim Kardashian 'Waited a Good 10 Months' Before She Started Relationship with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian didn't rush into her relationship with Pete Davidson.
Kardashian, 41, revealed she intentionally took some time for herself after her split from Kanye West before pursuing any relationship, let alone the one that's blossomed with the Saturday Night Live comic.
"I waited a while," Kardashian told TODAY's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday. "I waited, like, a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up. I think you definitely need that time to yourself, and then once you're ready to get out there I just — I felt like I wanted new energy and something different."
She added that her chemistry with Davidson, 28, "definitely took me by surprise."
Kardashian was first linked to Davidson last October shortly after she hosted SNL. The SKKN founder was spotted holding hands with Davidson on a roller coaster, though a source told PEOPLE they were just friends at the time.
Later, Kardashian said she felt a spark when she kissed Davidson during a sketch on SNL. On a recent episode of The Kardashians, she explained that she reached out to Davidson as a way to jump-start her transition back into life as a single woman post-divorce.
"I text[ed] him," she shared. "I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"
Kardashian trailed off before adding, "I was just basically DTF [down to f---]."
Kardashian was married to West, 45, from 2014 until she filed for divorce in February 2021. She was declared legally single in March. The pair have four children together: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
During an episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder admitted she "tried everything" to make the marriage work.
"If people knew what my relationship really was like, I think they would be like, 'How did this last this long?'" she said. "But I can live with myself knowing that I tried everything humanly possible to make a situation work and so I can walk away feeling absolutely guilt-free."