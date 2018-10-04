Two years after Kim Kardashian West‘s terrifying Paris heist, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star’s insurance company has reportedly filed a $6.1 million lawsuit against her former security team, who were hired to keep her protected.

Former KarJenner family bodyguard Pascal Duvier and his security and protection company Protect Security are being sued by American International Group (AIG), according to documents obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday. TMZ was the first to report.

The lawsuit states $6,116,067 is the same amount the insurance company paid Kardashian West for the stolen jewelry that she was robbed of at gunpoint on Oct. 3, 2016, at the No Address Hotel during Paris Fashion Week.

The lawsuit also claims Duvier and Protect Security “negligently, carelessly, and/or recklessly performed their protection, security, monitoring, inspection, and/or surveying of” Kardashian West and the Hotel. Duvier and Protect Security “should have known that they were required to protect, secure, monitor, inspect, and/or survey … using the skill and care reasonably expected of those in this industry.”

Duvier, who posted a photo of Kardashian West on Instagram in August and deleted his account on Wednesday, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

PEOPLE confirmed in November 2016 that Kardashian West and husband Kanye West parted ways with Duvier one month after the incident. “Pascal no longer works for Kim and Kanye, but he wasn’t fired. He instead reassigned himself to another family for professional reasons. Pascal thought that he did let down Kim and didn’t do his job properly in Paris. They all agreed that it was better for Kim and Kanye to hire a completely new security team,” a source said at the time.

Two months later, in January 2017, Kardashian West’s harrowing first-hand account of the Paris robbery was revealed in a police report she filed hours after the incident.

“They grabbed me and took me into the hallway. I was wearing a bathrobe, naked underneath. Then we went in the room again and they pushed me on the bed. And, it was this time, they tied me up with plastic cables and taped my hands, then they put tape over my mouth and my legs,” the mother of three said, according to French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche, which also reported that Kardashian West told authorities, “I called my bodyguard at 2:56 a.m.”

While five men disguised in police uniforms forcefully entered Kardashian West’s room, gagged and bound her, Duvier was with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner during a night out in Paris. “It wouldn’t be that strange for Pascal to be dispatched to be with Kourtney or the other family members once Kim was ‘safely’ in her residence. And he regularly provides security for the whole family — not just Kim,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time.

Duvier described his business, which he started in 1997, on his since-deleted LinkedIn profile.

“My goal as the Chairman of Protect Security is build a security team around the protected person. We have affiliates worldwide and are also able to accommodate our clients thru them with tour/road management. chauffeur service, charters and local armed security (mainly law enforcement),” wrote the father of two, who was born in Germany and served in the German army before moving to the United States.

Ten weeks before Kardashian West’s Paris robbery, Duvier and his company filed for bankruptcy in Germany, according to the Daily Mail.

Prior to her life-threatening robbery, the KKW Beauty mogul positively recognized Duvier on her Instagram account.

“This guy is always in my shot!” she captioned a paparazzi photo of Duvier standing behind her while on duty.