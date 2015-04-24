"We won't give up, we will be recognized by all soon!" she wrote on Instagram

After visiting her ancestors’ homeland, Kim Kardashian West says she has new insight into her heritage, honoring those lost in the Armenian genocide on its 100th anniversary.

“I am proud to now say I have been to Armenia,” she captioned an Instagram photo Friday. “I have seen the memorials and the people who survived and I am so proud of how strong the Armenian people are!”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian West, 34, and sister Khloé Kardashian, 30, toured Armenia earlier this month, ending with a trip to Jerusalem to baptize baby North West. Their late father, Robert Kardashian, was of Armenian descent.

In 1915, the Ottoman Empire forced Armenian civilians out of their country, marching them to prison camps and murdering as many as 1.5 million people, according to The New York Times. Turkey still does not officially recognize the tragedy as a genocide – nor does the United States.

“I am saddened that still 100 years later not everyone has recognized that 1.5 million people were murdered,” Kardashian West said. “But proud of the fact that I see change and am happy many people have started to recognize this genocide! We won’t give up, we will be recognized by all soon!”

The designer/reality star also penned an essay for TIME about the anniversary.