Kim Kardashian Inconsolable After Dancing Loss

A distraught Kim Kardashian could not be consoled after being the surprise third casualty of Dancing with the Stars Tuesday night.

Though she and partner Mark Ballas concluded the show with a playful rendition of one of their earlier dances, once the cameras were off Kardashian rushed to the waiting arms of her family and immediately broke down into tears.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Kardashian’s publicist followed the inconsolable bombshell around the press line with a box of Kleenex since, once the waterworks started, there was no stopping the outpouring of genuine emotion.

“What can I say… I am obviously sad to go,” Kardashian blogged on her Web site the next day, “but I am more sad to not be seeing this amazing cast that really has grown so close together.”

“It was a tough day for her,” Ballas said after the show, “and we talked about it, and I imagine it will always be a sad day for her. I just hope that her time on the show was magical for her, and, at the end of the day, I will always be so proud that I was the one holding her hand up there.”

As it turns out, though brimming with potential, and with “assets” to spare, Kardashian couldn’t overcome her one, surprising stumbling block: Her shyness. “What don’t realize about her,” stepfather Bruce Jenner told PEOPLE, “Is that she is incredibly shy. She’s a smart business woman, but a very shy and quiet girl.”

“I know I wasn’t the best dancer and I never claimed to be,” Kardashian blogged. “I have never taken a dance class in my life until now! But WOW what an incredible experience!”

With the Keeping Up with the Kardashians wrap party waiting across town, the teary-eyed beauty quickly said a round of goodbyes, and disappeared with her family in tow.

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who shared a long hug with Kardashian after the show, told PEOPLE, “This could have been a great opportunity for her to blossom and show the world that she is more than just a beautiful face.”