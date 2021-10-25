Kim Kardashian Says Hulu Reality Show Will Depict a 'Different Side' of Her Famous Family
The family signed a multi-year deal with the streaming service last year
Kim Kardashian West is preparing to show a "different side" of herself on her family's upcoming Hulu reality show.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, teased the new project during an interview published Monday by WSJ. Magazine. "I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn't say that our silly sides are not going to come out," she said.
She also noted that the family retains editing rights, and the show will depict more of her professional life and law studies than fans have seen in the past.
The Kardashian/Jenner family announced in December 2020 that they had signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple international territories on Star. In addition to Kim, the deal includes "momager" Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
The news came two months after they announced the end of their long-running E! show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which had been documenting their lives since 2007. KUWTK concluded after 20 seasons this June.
During the Disney Upfronts in May, Kris, 65, called the switch to the Disney-owned streaming platform a "no brainer," adding, "This is the next chapter."
"In the new show, you'll see us evolving as a family. Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they've been emotionally invested in our show, just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey," she said. "I can't say much about what's coming, but spoiler, we're going to look fabulous and everyone's going to watch."
A source recently told PEOPLE that Kourtney's engagement to Travis Barker was filmed for the show, after the Blink-182 drummer popped the question last week on a beach in Montecito, California.
RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Reveals Possible Premiere Date for Family's New Hulu Show
Kim seemed to confirm last month that production on the show had begun, posting a photo of her mic pack with the caption, "Day 1." Khloé, 37, recently said fans could expect to see the new show premiere "either end of January, early February."
"That's the beauty of Hulu, we're streaming, and we get to have a much quicker turnaround than previously," Khloé said last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "We're really excited."