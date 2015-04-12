Kim Kardashian Embraces Elderly Fan Who Waited Days to Meet Her in Armenia (PHOTO)

Kim Kardashian West seems to have fans everywhere – and of every age!

While on her eight-day tour of Armenia, Kardashian West made one elderly woman’s day when she greeted her with a hug.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is visiting Armenia with sister Khloé, her husband Kanye West and daughter North. The trip is being filmed for the family’s hit E! show, and is in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide.

Kardashian West was photographed hugging the older fan as she left her hotel in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan on Sunday. The woman reportedly waited three days to meet the reality star, and was first snapped waiting outside the hotel on Thursday.

Kardashian West, who was clad in a white turtleneck and trousers, warmly embraced the woman and received a kiss on the cheek.

The reality star also stopped for selfies and autographs with other waiting fans, while Khloé was snapped looking on, all smiles.

Earlier in the week, Khloé and Kardashian West visited the Mother Armenia statue in the capital, a memorial commemorating the victims of the Armenian genocide.

The sisters, joined by the their cousins Kourtni and Kara, paid an emotional visit to the genocide memorial site in Yerevan. The statue is dedicated to the estimated 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Turks at the beginning of the 20th century.

The sisters also explored their humble, dilapidated ancestral home just outside Yerevan.

The KUWTK trip also included a meeting with the current Armenian Prime Minister, Hovik Abrahamyan, on Thursday.

