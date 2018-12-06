Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Hosting Kris Jenner's Annual Christmas Eve Party This Year

The KarJenner‘s aren’t keeping up with their family traditions this holiday season — they’re creating new ones.

Each Christmas Eve, matriarch Kris Jenner hosts a lavish Christmas Eve party at her home. But just weeks ahead of the pre-Christmas bash, Kim Kardashian West announced a change of location.

“This year is the first year ever that Kanye and I are having our Christmas Eve party at our house. We’re taking it over from my mom,” Kardashian West, 38, told E! News at the KKW Beauty pop-up shop in the South Coast Plaza mall on Tuesday. “She’s still throwing it, but it’s at our house.”

The reasoning? “We have a little bit more space,” the Kimoji creator explained.

The announcement comes along with another big change for the famous family. The family is forgoing its epic, annual Christmas photo shoot this year. “I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” Kardashian West told E! News.

While there won’t be a Christmas card, the mother of three is still trying to work her magic to make a family photo happen at the Christmas Eve party.

“My goal is that I’m going to try to get a theme going of what the family should wear, tell them to come 30 minutes early. With a photographer, do a quick shot with everyone outside and maybe do like a New Year’s card. I might have to really just say, ‘Guys, we have one shot. I’m planning this. I’m giving you a time, a place and no exceptions. Be there or you’re not allowed into the party,'” she explained.

And after her younger sister Khloé Kardashian, 34, didn’t make it home for Thanksgiving, she hopes she’ll be able to stop by for the festive gathering — pending her boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s basketball game schedule.

“I don’t know what the schedule is like, but I know that she will spend Christmas Eve with us,” Kardashian West said during the interview. “She usually spends the party with us, and then she’ll go out.”

Kardashian also teased an upcoming photo shoot featuring the “triplets”: daughter Chicago, 10 months, Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl Stormi, 10 months, and Khloé’s 7-month-old daughter, True.

“The triplets, as we call them, they have a photo shoot next week. We do photo shoots, just at our house. We schedule them. I mean, we all live in the same gated community, so we like pick a theme, one sister will get dresses or whatever outfits for all the girls, and we just take a photo shoot like every few months just to have just for their baby books,” she told E! News.

Clearly following in their famous mamas’ footsteps, Kardashian West shared that the little cousins are “literally best friends, all of them.”