Kim Kardashian Hopes Viewers Will 'Appreciate' Her Vulnerability in Family's New Hulu Show

Kim Kardashian is showing a new side of herself in her family's upcoming reality series.

The SKIMS founder, 41, attended the premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians on Thursday night, telling PEOPLE on the red carpet that while it's not easy to open up about some of the more challenging things happening in her personal life on the show, she takes comfort in knowing that viewers may relate to her struggles.

"I always think, even if it could be a difficult time for me, someone else is going through that too and appreciates that vulnerability of whatever we're going through," Kim says. "It seems to resonate with certain people."

"There's so many of us that someone's always doing something that hopefully resonates with someone," she adds. "I always like hearing people's perspectives on that."

She also confessed that "it's so hard" to see herself get vulnerable on the show, explaining that the only way to get through that while the cameras are up is to stay present in her reality.

"I guess I just focus on filming and what's really going on in life," she says.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu April 14, with new episodes airing every Thursday.

"This show definitely shows us individually, which is really different," she tells PEOPLE. "Our last show showed us all together as a family all the time, so you'll really see us individually and what we do on a daily basis and then kind of coming together. It's definitely more documentary style."

And having spent over a decade on reality TV, Kim says she took a lot of lessons with her into the Hulu experience — especially the important of enjoying yourself.

"You learn that you're always evolving, always growing and it's okay to change your boundaries and the show all of the time," Kim says. "Just have fun with it! If it's not fun, don't do it."

Kim and her family announced the end of KUWTK in September 2020. Three months later, in December 2020, the ladies signed a multi-year deal to "create global content" that will stream exclusively on Hulu.

The Hulu series will pick up where the E! cameras left off with Kim pursuing her dreams to be an attorney all while running her businesses and raising her four children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. Her relationship with the rapper has taken a turn since she filed for divorce in February 2021 and was declared legally single last month.