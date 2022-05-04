Kim Kardashian Says She Hopes to Marry Again amid Kanye West Divorce: '4th Time's the Charm'

Kim Kardashian is hoping to hear wedding bells one last time.

In a sneak peek at Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim, 41, shares her thoughts on saying "I do" again while discussing sister Kourtney Kardashian's upcoming wedding to Travis Barker.

"I don't think they're going to wait too long to get married," Kris Jenner tells Kim and friends Simon Huck and Phil Riportella following Barker's proposal. The rocker popped the question to Kourtney in October 2021 at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif.

"He already knew that they were trying for a baby," Kim says in reference to Kourtney and Barker's desire to expand their blended family. "To me, a baby you're stuck for life," Kim continues.

"Marriages come and go, no offense guys," Kim tells Huck and Riportella — who at the time were engaged. The two tied the knot in November 2021. "Take it from me," Kim adds.

"I believe in love, that's why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me, fourth time's the charm," Kim jokes.

Kim was first married in 2000 at the age of 19 when she eloped in Las Vegas to music producer Damon Thomas. The former couple divorced in 2004. She later got hitched to then-NBA player Kris Humphries in a marriage that lasted 72 days.

In 2014, Kim and Kanye West tied the knot in Italy and were married for nearly seven years before Kim filed for divorce in February 2021.

Kim Kardashian attends the Los Angeles premiere of Hulu's new show "The Kardashians" at Goya Studios on April 07, 2022 in Los Angeles Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City Credit: Gotham/Getty

In November, a source told PEOPLE that Kim's budding romance with Davidson, 28, is just what she needs amid her divorce.

Kim and Davidson first made headlines in October 2021 after sharing an onscreen kiss on SNL while portraying iconic Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin. Later that month, they sparked dating rumors when they were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.