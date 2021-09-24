Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian West posted a telling picture to her Instagram Stories on Thursday showing a microphone pack with the caption, "Day 1"

Kim Kardashian Hints at the Start of Production on New Show 3 Months After the End of KUWTK

Kim Kardashian West looks to be embarking on a new production project, only three months after completing work on the reality show that made her a household name.

The 40-year-old posted a photo to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, which showed a microphone pack –– used for audio recording purposes on a film or television set –– under a caption that read, "Day 1."

The snap was similar to the photos that many Kardashian family members posted in June during their final shoots for Keeping Up with the Kardashians for E!.

Kardashian West was a primary cast member throughout the entire 20-season run of KUWTK, which aired from 2007 until this past June.

Late last year, the famous family announced a new partnership to come soon after their E! show concluded.

"Excited to announce our new multi year partnership with Hulu and Star and what's to come in 2021 @hulu," Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, tweeted on Dec. 10, 2020.

Hulu did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment regarding Kardashian West's recent Instagram post.

Kardashian West, along with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and momager Kris, signed the multi-year deal to "create global content" that will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the United States and in multiple territories on Star internationally, according to an announcement made at Disney's Investor Day last year.

At the time, new content from the reality TV family was expected to premiere late this year.

Kardashian West, meanwhile, has kept more than busy amid the wrap of KUWTK, thanks to her SKIMS shapewear line, studying for her law degree, and raising her four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2 — whom she shares with Kanye West.

The most recent ad campaign for SKIMS featured on Kardashian West's Instagram page showed her older sister Kourtney posing with Megan Fox.

Kourtney, 42, and Fox, 35, teamed up to model new pieces from the bestselling SKIMS Cotton collection.