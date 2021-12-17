"What a setup," Kim Kardashian joked when she was asked about her favorite Saturday Night Live cast member

Kim Kardashian Hints at Who Her Favorite SNL Star Is amid Pete Davidson Romance: 'You Know Who It Is'

Kim Kardashian is playing coy about her romance with Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, stopped short of sharing praise for Davidson when she was asked to name her favorite Saturday Night Live cast member on Thursday's episode of the Honestly with Bari Weiss podcast.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a setup. What a setup, Bari," Kardashian jokingly told the host after a soft chuckle. "You know who it is."

Kardashian was first romantically linked to Davidson in October, when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. The outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during her SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.

A source told PEOPLE last month that Davidson has been "flying back and forth" from New York to Los Angeles to see Kardashian. "He's so into her and is always 'my girl' this and 'my girl' that," the source said at the time.

Kim Kardashian SNL Credit: SNL/Youtube

"He's exactly what Kim needed after her divorce [from Kanye West] — someone to make her laugh and just have a fun time with," the source added. "The end of her marriage was a very dark time for her and Pete has been the best antidote."

Another source recently told PEOPLE that Davidson "hasn't met her kids yet," adding: "She still loves the attention. They have been getting to know each other quickly. Kim likes him more and more."

RELATED VIDEO: 'The Marriage of the Parties Is No Longer Viable': Kim Kardashian Makes Latest Divorce Filing to Kanye West