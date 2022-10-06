Kim Kardashian Hints About Sweet Reason 'Hot Girls' Fall for Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian has the answer as to why her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson dates "hot girls."

In an episode of The Kardashians on Hulu Thursday –– which was filmed in February when the two were still together — the SKIMS founder, 41, reflected on the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live alum's allure.

"Pete has the best heart," she said during a confessional in the episode. "I feel like people, they have this, like, idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he's just the sweetest, most thoughtful person."

Prior to dating Kim, Pete had been linked to Ariana Grande, Margaret Qualley, Kate Beckinsale and Kaia Gerber, among others.

In the episode, Kim thoughtfully searched Milan, Italy for the perfect gift to bring back for the comedian. After dismissing a pair of Nike Air Force 1s, she finally settles on a New York Yankees hat for the Staten Island native.

And while the couple broke up in August after nine months of dating, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum still holds a place in her own heart for the Meet Cute star.

Last month, in a conversation with Interview Magazine, Kardashian called Davidson "a cutie."

She added, "He's literally such a good person, they don't really make them like him anymore. I'm excited for what he has coming up."

Kardashian and Davidson first started conversations when they kissed during a sketch on her SNL hosting debut last October. Later that month, they were photographed holding hands on a roller coaster at Knott's Berry Farm. Davidson formally confirmed his relationship with Kardashian to PEOPLE in February, calling her his "girlfriend."

But by August, the couple had parted ways.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

While Kim has said she's not ready to date anyone else at the moment, Pete may be preparing to move on.

This week, rumors swirled that the actor had removed a tattoo near his clavicle –– which he got in Kim's honor –– when he was seen on the set of Bupkis sporting a large bandage on his chest.

The former couple revealed the "my girl is a lawyer" tattoo in March.

But a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that's not the case.

"While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo," the insider said.