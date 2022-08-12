Kim Kardashian Hilariously Struggles to Take a Shot During Sister Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

"Does anyone have a shot I can take?" Kim Kardashian asked before regretting her decision moments later at Kylie Jenner's 25th birthday party

By
Published on August 12, 2022 12:44 PM

Kim Kardashian just committed a major party foul.

In a TikTok posted by Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner on Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her 25th birthday celebrations. "Birthday party on the boat," the mom of two said at the beginning of the video.

As the birthday girl opened presents later in the video, Kardashian, 41, asked the room: "Does anyone have a shot I can take?"

The question was met with cheers from the group, which included mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner. But things quickly went downhill from there.

Upon taking the shot, the SKIMS creator looked disgusted and almost immediately spit her shot out. "Wait, what?" said the person recording the video. Kardashian then caught her breath and seemingly said, "So f------ nasty."

WSJ Mag 2019 Innovator Awards
Mark Sagliocco/WireImage

But Kardashian's hilarious reaction, however, actually earned her praise from fans.

"Kim's an icon," one fan wrote in the comments as another said, "Kim at the end is me when taking shots."

"LMAO Kim is me," a third commenter added.

In addition to the video, Kylie shared an Instagram post featuring photos of herself enjoying the night in a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown. She paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

"Twenty fine," she captioned the post.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">kylie jenner</a>
Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Earlier in the day, The Kardashians star showed fans her birthday morning with a video on TikTok, which opened with a shot of herself in a cutout mauve mini dress and matching slides, holding an iced coffee as she posed before a mirror.

"Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," she wrote below.

The camera then cut to a clip of a brunch spread that included green juice, pastries and fruit. Kylie received well-wishes from loved ones around the table.

Kylie's four-year-old daughter Stormi also made an adorable cameo, snuggling up for a selfie with her mom.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie shares Stormi and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, who shouted out his girlfriend's birthday with a few tributes of his own.

"Happy f------- birthday mi [love]," he wrote on his Instagram Story over photos of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, adding a string of brown heart emojis.

Sharing another shot of the twosome holding hands, the 31-year-old "Goosebumps" rapper added: "That's the I want it now look."

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Birthday Hermes From Kris
Kris Jenner Gifts Daughter Kylie a Rare Hermès Bag for Her 25th Birthday — Watch Her Open It!
kylie jenner
Kylie Jenner Sparkles in Sequins for 25th Birthday Celebrations: 'Twenty Fine'
2022 Billboard Music Awards Couples
Travis Scott Shares Spicy Birthday Tribute to Kylie Jenner — and Reveals Her 'I Want It Now Look'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: (Exclusive Coverage) (L-R) Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
Khloé Kardashian Celebrates 'Soulmate Sister' Kylie Jenner's 25th Birthday: 'So Kind Yet Badass'
Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
Kris Jenner Posts Throwback Photos of Kylie for Her Birthday — and She Looks Just Like Stormi!
Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, and Stormi Webster attend the The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit at Pier 17 on June 15, 2021 in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Khloe Kardashian B-Day . https://www.instagram.com/p/CfzZ95Rv0Lp/
See Inside Khloé Kardashian's Birthday Trip — Including a Ride on Kylie Jenner's Private Jet
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Relationship Timeline
Kylie and Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shares Photos of Daughter Stormi, 4, in Portofino for Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding
Khloe Kardashian Appears to Confirm Rumors That True Thompson’s Disneyland Photos Were Altered
Kim Kardashian Clarifies Why She Photoshopped Niece True Over Stormi: 'It Wasn't the Aesthetic'
khloe kardashian, Kris jenner, martha stewart
Kris Jenner Surprises Khloé Kardashian by Hosting Martha Stewart for Lunch: 'My Kind of Queen'
Inside Chicago and Stormi’s Joint Birthday Party
Kardashian-Jenner Family Celebrates Chicago and Stormi's Joint 4th Birthday Party — See the Pink Pics!
kris jenner
Kris Jenner Avoids Question About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson as Stormi Crashes Her CNN Interview
Kylie Jenner has dinner at Carbone in New York City
Kylie Jenner and Rosalía Find Out They Are the Voices Behind the Viral Screaming TikTok Trend
Kylie Jenner Instagram; Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Sisters Congratulate Kylie Jenner on Second Pregnancy: 'More Babies! More Cousins!' 
saint west, kourtney kardashian, travis barker
The Kardashian Kids' Best Birthday Party Themes