Kim Kardashian Hilariously Struggles to Take a Shot During Sister Kylie Jenner's Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian just committed a major party foul.

In a TikTok posted by Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner on Thursday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her 25th birthday celebrations. "Birthday party on the boat," the mom of two said at the beginning of the video.

As the birthday girl opened presents later in the video, Kardashian, 41, asked the room: "Does anyone have a shot I can take?"

The question was met with cheers from the group, which included mom Kris Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner. But things quickly went downhill from there.

Upon taking the shot, the SKIMS creator looked disgusted and almost immediately spit her shot out. "Wait, what?" said the person recording the video. Kardashian then caught her breath and seemingly said, "So f------ nasty."

But Kardashian's hilarious reaction, however, actually earned her praise from fans.

"Kim's an icon," one fan wrote in the comments as another said, "Kim at the end is me when taking shots."

"LMAO Kim is me," a third commenter added.

In addition to the video, Kylie shared an Instagram post featuring photos of herself enjoying the night in a shimmering, skintight, off-the-shoulder gown. She paired the neutral number with a high bun and sparkling earrings.

"Twenty fine," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, The Kardashians star showed fans her birthday morning with a video on TikTok, which opened with a shot of herself in a cutout mauve mini dress and matching slides, holding an iced coffee as she posed before a mirror.

"Its my birthdayyyyyy 💕🦋🦋," she wrote below.

The camera then cut to a clip of a brunch spread that included green juice, pastries and fruit. Kylie received well-wishes from loved ones around the table.

Kylie's four-year-old daughter Stormi also made an adorable cameo, snuggling up for a selfie with her mom.

Kylie shares Stormi and a 6-month-old son with Travis Scott, who shouted out his girlfriend's birthday with a few tributes of his own.

"Happy f------- birthday mi [love]," he wrote on his Instagram Story over photos of the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, adding a string of brown heart emojis.

Sharing another shot of the twosome holding hands, the 31-year-old "Goosebumps" rapper added: "That's the I want it now look."