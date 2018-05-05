Kim Kardashian Leaves Kanye West to Fly to Las Vegas for High School Reunion and Cher Concert

Kim Kardashian West made a little pit stop to Las Vegas from her staycation with husband Kanye West in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The mother of three, 37, shared photos and video of her trip to Sin City on Friday, beginning with a quick glimpse of the snowy mountains of Wyoming with the caption, “Be back real soon…”

Kardashian West followed it up with a photo collage of herself and various other high school classmates, with the caption, “The high school reunion continues in Las Vegas!!!”

Silver and blue balloons reading “MHS Class of 98” adorned the inside of a hotel.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Story, May 4, 2018

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also shared a close look at her preparation for the night which included a Cher concert in Las Vegas.

Reprising her “Cher look” from Halloween, Kardashian West showed off long periwinkle nails, saying, “Okay guys, these nails right here mean I’m in Vegas to see Cher.”

“I have two outfits, one for the beginning of the show,” she said before the camera cut her off.

The TV reality star followed it up with a glimpse into her makeup looks, including bright turquoise eyeshadow created using her KKW x Argenis eye pen.

Inside the Park Theater at the Monte Carlo in Las Vegas, Kardashian West shared a quick glimpse of a montage featuring Cher. Once the show was over, she and a friend discussed the icon’s performance.

While the star seemed in awe, her friend had a different view, saying, “It got really good and then sort of bad.”

Kardashian West jumped to Cher’s defense saying, “No, it was fine!”

I can’t take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 5, 2018

On Twitter later that night, she tweeted to the singer, writing, “I can’t take it @cher is seriously the most amazing beautiful person ever!!!”

Last year, Kardashian West honored Cher in a Harper’s Bazaar Arabia cover shoot in August by copying her long locks and feathery lashes and called the “Believe” singer her “number one style icon.”

“She’s always had the sickest style, I’m obsessed with her,” she told the magazine. “To think that she was wearing sheer dresses in the ’70s and just what people must have thought back then.”

In October, the mother of three dressed as Cher alongside longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, who dressed as the late Sonny Bono. Cher and Bono were married from 1964 to 1975.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher

Kardashian West’s trip to Las Vegas comes as her rapper husband is under fire for previous comments he made about slavery being “a choice” during a live TMZ interview earlier this week.

The couple escaped to Jackson Hole so West could put the finishing touches on his album, due May 25, PEOPLE confirmed.

A Keeping Up with the Kardashians source told PEOPLE Kardashian West “happily joined Kanye in Jackson Hole.”

“She wants to be supportive so he can finish his album,” the source said. “The album has caused Kanye a lot of stress. He is a perfectionist and wants the music to be amazing.”

“Kim is absolutely concerned about Kanye,” the insider continued. “She likes being in Jackson Hole so she can keep an eye on his health. She wants to make sure he eats and sleeps enough. She doesn’t want him to push himself beyond his limits. She wants a healthy Kanye.”

The two welcomed their third child together, daughter Chicago, on Jan. 15. The mogul has been busy balancing her businesses and being a mom to three young kids — and it’s been an adjustment for her husband.

On Friday, a different source close to the Kardashian family told PEOPLE the trip is giving the couple quality time.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

“She had been spending a lot of time focusing on work and career and being a mom,” the insider said. “He missed her. He wanted to spend more time with her, and she was just focused on juggling it all.”

As previously reported by PEOPLE, the reality star is also continuing to stand by her man despite the public backlash. “Him acting like this sort of comes with the territory,” says the source. “She knows it comes and goes, and I think she realized this time she needs to spend a little more time with him, hence being with him in Wyoming.”

“She truly does believe he’s such a genius and an artist and inspiring and loves him so much,” adds the source. “It’s more that she’s disappointed people don’t get to see him the way she knows him and hates that everyone is fixated on him this way. It’s annoying.”