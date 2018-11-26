Kim Kardashian Says She Was High on Ecstasy During First Wedding — and When She Made a Sex Tape

Kim Kardashian West is dropping bombs.

On Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother of three reflected on her “wild” years during a conversation with Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner, who kicked things off by mentioning that she’d “heard stories” about Kardashian West.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“You went to Disney and you were all high or something — or Six Flags,” said Disick, 35.

“I didn’t know you got high,” said Jenner, 23.

“I got married on ecstasy. The first time,” Kardashian West, 38, said of her wedding to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000.

“I did ecstasy once and I got married,” she continued. “I did it again, I made a sex tape. Like, everything bad would happen.”

Kim Kardashian West and Damon Thomas Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Getty Images

Disick and Jenner were shocked.

“You were high on ecstasy when you made that sex tape?” Disick asked of the 2003 sex tape Kardashian West starred in with Ray J, which went public in 2007 and catapulted her into fame.

“Absolutely. Everyone knows it,” Kardashian West responded. “Like, my jaw was shaking the whole time.”

Kardashian West also recalled a time when she and Paris Hilton traveled to Ibiza together, leaving a foam party at 7 a.m. and deciding to sleep on interlocked rafts in the ocean.

“I just can’t believe that that was you,” Jenner marveled.

“I still can do crazy things,” Kardashian West insisted.

“Kendall, honestly, has no clue,” she added later. “I definitely went through a wild phase, I would say in my late teens. I’m not like that anymore. But I still have fun — don’t get it twisted, I’m always the life of the party.”

After her short-lived second marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, Kardashian West — who now rarely drinks — married Kanye West on May 14, 2014. The couple shares daughters North, 5, Chicago, 10 months, and son Saint, 2.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!