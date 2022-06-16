The reality star recently traveled to the tropical island with the SNL alum — and according to a source, she still "can't get enough" of Davidson

Kim Kardashian Is 'Head Over Heels' for Pete Davidson After 'Very Romantic' Tahiti Trip: Source

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's relationship is heating up!

Following the couple's trip to French Polynesian island of Tahiti, a source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, are only becoming more serious about each other.

"It's their first summer as a couple and they are having a blast," the source says. "Pete has an intense work schedule starting later this summer, [so] they are trying to enjoy as much [time together] as possible right now."

Speaking to their recent Tahitian getaway, the source notes that "it was a very romantic trip" for both the SKIMS founder and the former Saturday Night Live comedian.

"They were in Tahiti for several days without the kids," the source shares. "Kim is head over heels. She can't get enough of Pete. He treats her so well."

Adds the insider: "He is protective, super supportive and just a great guy for Kim. She is the happiest."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation Kim Kardashian (left) and Pete Davidson (right) | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

On Monday, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse at their Tahitian getaway by posting photos — some of which were taken by Davidson himself — on her Instagram Stories.

The SKIMS mogul posted a video of her stepping into a clear blue ocean as Davidson's shadowy figure can be seen taking the shot. "He passed the content taking boyfriend test," she captioned the clip.

Kardashian also shared a carousel of photos from the trip in a separate post. The upload showed the couple embarking on an intimate canoe ride and included a snap of the pair kissing.

"Beach for 2," she captioned the post, in which they were both pictured wearing matching black swimwear while rocking platinum blonde hair.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on vacation Pete Davidson (left) and Kim Kardashian (right) | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kardashian has been dating Davidson, 28, since October 2021. Their romance flourished after they shared an onscreen kiss during Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

"When we kissed, I was just like, 'Hmm!'" she said in April on host Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast. "It was a stage kiss, but it was still like, a little zing. It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss."

In an episode of The Kardashians that aired a couple weeks back, the media personality revealed that she asked the Saturday Night Live producers for Davidson's phone number when he failed to show up to her after-party.

"[Pete] does not give me the time of day, so a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete's number? And they were like, 'Yeah,'" she explained to the cameras. "I text him. I wasn't even thinking like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE [big d--- energy], need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my...'"

"I was just basically DTF [down to f---]," Kim confessed after realizing she might "just need to try something different," referring to the actor.

MET Gala Kim and Pete Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

As things get more serious with Davidson, Kardashian continues to co-parent her children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and was declared legally single in March.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" her four kids.

"Kim trusts Pete with her kids. He is starting to spend time with them without her. She wants her kids to bond with Pete," the insider said, noting that security is always present when Davidson takes the kids out. "Kim's relationship with Pete is very strong. They are talking about the future. It's very important to Kim that her kids get along with Pete."

According to the source, Kardashian's children also "love having Pete around."